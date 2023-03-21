 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 63 stocks including Bajaj Auto, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indraprastha Gas, SRF and State Bank of India witnessed a long build-up

The market rebounded smartly and recouped all its losses in the previous session, resulting in the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts on March 21. The rally was driven by banking and financial services stocks and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex climbed 446 points to 58,075, while the Nifty50 jumped 119 points to 17,108, making a higher high higher low formation on the daily charts.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with a gap-up opening. The Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance of around 17,150-17,200 levels and the market is now showing signs of an upside breakout of the hurdle," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

He believes that the lower bottom reversal seems to have been confirmed at Monday's low of 16,828 levels and one may expect further upside in the short term towards the lower top formation.