Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks, including ITC, Polycab India, Metropolis Healthcare, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Marico, saw a long build-up on February 14.

The BSE Sensex on February 14 soared 600 points to 61,032, while the Nifty50 jumped 159 points to 17,930

The stock market gained strength after a two-day correction and closed at a three-week high on February 14, led by a rally in banking & financial services, FMCG, technology, metal and select oil & gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 600 points to 61,032, while the Nifty50 jumped 159 points to 17,930 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher high-higher low formation. The index hit an intraday high of 17,955, which is a cluster of 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,960), the Budget Day's high, and the point of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining previous major swing highs.

"Nifty is now placed at the hurdle of ascending trend line around 17,950-18,000 levels. Hence, a decisive upside above 18,000 is likely to open a quick follow-through upside towards 18,250 levels in the near term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels having placed at the important downtrend line resistance around the 18,000 mark, there is a possibility of minor consolidation in the coming sessions before showing any decisive upside breakout. Immediate support is placed at the 17,750 level, the research analyst said.