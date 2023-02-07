 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 71 stocks including Syngene International, LIC Housing Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts, and InterGlobe Aviation

The market extended correction for the second consecutive session and remained volatile on February 7, ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee scheduled for February 8. Among sectors, auto, FMCG, select IT and metal stocks were under pressure.

The BSE Sensex was down 221 points to 60,286, while the Nifty50 fell 43 points to 17,722 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower high lower low formation, indicating temporary weakness in the market.

"While the bias remains positive, we expect the Nifty to consolidate in the range of 17,400-18,000 levels for the next few sessions," Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Traders need to focus on stock-specific action to make money, he advised.