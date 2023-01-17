Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market closed with nearly one percent gains after a day of correction, backed by buying in technology, FMCG, and oil and gas stocks on January 17, but the broader markets underperformed, ending flat with a negative bias.

The BSE Sensex rallied 563 points to 60,656, while the Nifty50 climbed 158 points to 18,053 and formed a long bullish candle which somewhat resembles a Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, making a higher high higher low for the third straight session. Also, there was a breakout of the downward-sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 1, 2022 (all-time high) and January 16, 2023.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, that has engulfed the negative candle of the previous session. Technically, this pattern indicates chances of an upside breakout of the sideways range movement of 18,100-17,800 levels in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the underlying short-term trend of the Nifty is positive.

The market is currently placed at the edge of an upside breakout of the consolidation or triangle pattern around 18,100 levels. A decisive upside breakout with confirmation could open a large upside for the market ahead, the market expert said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

Per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,933, followed by 17,890, and 17,819. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,075, followed by 18,119 and 18,189.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index underperformed benchmark indices, rising 67 points to 42,235, and formed a Long Legged Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 41,960, followed by 41,837, and 41,637. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,360, followed by 42,483, and 42,683.

Call option data

On the weekly basis, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,200 strike, with 71.45 lakh contracts, which can act as a resistance for the coming sessions of the January series.

This is followed by 18,100 strike, comprising 55.5 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, where we have more than 54.91 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 6.52 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which added 10,200 contracts, and 17,000 strike, which added 4,450 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 50.57 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which shed 37.31 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which shed 24.7 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the weekly basis, the maximum Put OI was seen at 17,900 strike, with 92.82 lakh contracts, which can act as crucial support for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions of the January series.

This is followed by 17,800 strike, comprising 86.54 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, where we have 70.65 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 40.01 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 33.73 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike which added 26.49 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,700 strike, which shed 1.93 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike, which shed 1.89 lakh contracts, and 16,900 strike, which shed 1.33 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Balkrishna Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Page Industries, Abbott India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, among others.

51 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 51 stocks on Tuesday, including Siemens, Coforge, L&T, Cummins India, and Astral.

30 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 30 stocks saw long unwinding on Tuesday, including M&M Financial Services, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation, Can Fin Homes, and Aditya Birla Capital.

53 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a short build-up in 53 stocks on Tuesday, including Delta Corp, Indus Towers, City Union Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, and Samvardhana Motherson International.

60 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, we have 60 stocks on the short-covering list on Tuesday, including Dalmia Bharat, Apollo Tyres, Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and Indraprastha Gas.

Bulk Deals

V-Mart Retail: Amansa Holdings acquired additional 3.27 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 2,800 per share, which is equivalent to 1.65 percent shareholding. Amansa Holdings already held a 4.16 percent stake in the company as of December 2022.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Investor Sojitz Corporation has offloaded 10.61 crore equity shares in the auto ancillary company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 73.11 per share. The deal was worth Rs 776.34 crore. Sojitz Corporation already has a 3.46 percent stake or 15.61 crore shares in the company as of September 2022.

Results on January 18

IndusInd Bank, Alok Industries, CCL Products (India), Central Bank of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Persistent Systems, PSP Projects, Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Surya Roshni will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 18.

Stocks in the news

Tata Metaliks: The Tata Group company has reported a profit of Rs 9.48 crore for the December FY23 quarter, falling 74 percent year-on-year dented by weak operating performance. Input cost and finance cost hit the bottom line. However, revenue from operations grew by 14.5 percent YoY to Rs 790.23 crore for the quarter.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company entered into an agreement with Eris Oaknet Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eris Lifesciences, to divest the tail brands from its dermatology segment, for India and Nepal territories. The transaction cost is Rs 340.48 crore. The divested tail brands include Onabet, Halovate, Sorvate, Luligee, Demelan, Aceret, Dosetil, Revize, and Powercort, and their sub-brands. This divestment is in line with Glenmark’s strategy of focusing on its leading brands in the dermatology segment.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The insurance company has reported an 11 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 352.53 crore for the quarter ended December FY23. Premium earned at Rs 3,792 crore for the quarter grew by 14.5 percent YoY and total income grew by 13.2 percent to Rs 4,362 crore in Q3FY23.

Gokaldas Exports: Goldman Sachs Asset Management International bought an additional 0.018 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on January 13. With this, its shareholding in Gokaldas rose to 5.003 percent, from 4.985 percent earlier.

Coforge: Life Insurance Corporation of India purchased an additional 0.057 percent stake in the IT services company via open market transactions on January 16. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company increased to 5.033 percent, from 4.976 percent earlier.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The life insurance company has recorded a 29 percent year-on-year fall in standalone profit at Rs 220.63 crore for quarter ended December FY23. Net premium income grew by 4.3 percent YoY to Rs 9,464.5 crore in Q3FY23.

ITC: The FMCG company has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 100 percent stake in Sproutlife Foods, an Indian company primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of food products under the trademark 'Yoga Bar'. The company will make an initial investment of Rs 175 crore in Sproutlife Foods for a 39.4 percent stake, which is expected to be completed by February 15, 2023.

Delta Corp: The casino gaming company has reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 84.82 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, led by other income and operating revenue. Revenue from operations increased by 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 273.4 crore in Q3FY23.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the commissioning of power supply receiving and distribution system for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I with a cost Rs 673.8 crore, and for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II with a cost of Rs 384.3 crore. Siemens is the lead partner with a 65 percent share and RVNL is having 35 percent share in these projects.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers for the first time in the last 18 straight sessions, to the tune of Rs 211.06 crore worth shares, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth Rs 90.81 crore on January 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp and Manappuram Finance, and retained L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC under its F&O ban list for January 18. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

