Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 51 stocks on Tuesday, including Siemens, Coforge, L&T, Cummins India, and Astral

The market closed with nearly one percent gains after a day of correction, backed by buying in technology, FMCG, and oil and gas stocks on January 17, but the broader markets underperformed, ending flat with a negative bias.

The BSE Sensex rallied 563 points to 60,656, while the Nifty50 climbed 158 points to 18,053 and formed a long bullish candle which somewhat resembles a Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, making a higher high higher low for the third straight session. Also, there was a breakout of the downward-sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 1, 2022 (all-time high) and January 16, 2023.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, that has engulfed the negative candle of the previous session. Technically, this pattern indicates chances of an upside breakout of the sideways range movement of 18,100-17,800 levels in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the underlying short-term trend of the Nifty is positive.

The market is currently placed at the edge of an upside breakout of the consolidation or triangle pattern around 18,100 levels. A decisive upside breakout with confirmation could open a large upside for the market ahead, the market expert said.