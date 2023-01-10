 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks saw long unwinding on Tuesday, including Hero MotoCorp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC, M&M Financial Services, and RBL Bank

The market caught in a bear trap on January 10 after a day of strong rally, with the benchmark indices declining 1 percent impacted by selling pressure across sectors barring auto.

The BSE Sensex plunged 632 points to 60,115, while the Nifty50 shed 187 points to 17,914 and formed a long bearish candle which seems to resemble a Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating control of bears over Dalal Street.

"A Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily chart points towards a further correction," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He says the index, however, has been hovering within the bands of 17,750 and 18,250. A decisive breakout on either side may trigger a strong directional move, the market expert said.

The broader markets were also under pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.5 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.6 percent on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

The rising volatility also made the trend unfavourable for bulls. India VIX, the fear index, jumped nearly 6 percent to 15.51 level, from the 14.65 level.