Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST

"A sustainable move above 18,150-18,200 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next overhead resistance of 18,500 levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The market continued its northward journey for the second straight session on December 27, led by further value buying in quality stocks. All sectors, barring FMCG, provided support to the market.

The BSE Sensex rallied 361 points to 60,927, while the Nifty50 rose 118 points to 18,132 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow, indicating a positive trend for coming sessions.

"Technically this pattern signals a continuation of upside momentum in the market with buy on dips opportunity. This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

After a sharp downside breakout of crucial support like ascending trend line on Friday, Nifty witnessed a decisive upside bounce in back-to-back two sessions indicating chances of a false downside breakout of the said trend line support, and hence, a sustainable move above 18,150-18,200 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next overhead resistance of 18,500 levels in the near term, Shetti feels.

Immediate support for Nifty is placed at the 17,960 level, the market expert said.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued to perform better than benchmarks, rising around 1 percent each.