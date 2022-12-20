 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a short build-up was seen in 81 stocks, including Voltas, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dabur India, Metropolis Healthcare, and Tata Motors

The market has seen a decent recovery in the later part of the session and ended with moderate losses on December 20, as there was selling pressure in most sectors barring IT, metal, and oil and gas.

The BSE Sensex declined 104 points to 61,702, while the Nifty50 fell 35 points to 18,385 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle with a long lower shadow which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating the emergence of buying interest from lower levels.

"The candle pattern of Tuesday signals a formation of bullish Hammer pattern that is placed beside the long positive candle of the previous session," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The negative chart pattern of lower tops and bottoms is intact and the low of Tuesday at 18,202 could be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence.

"One may expect further upside in the short term towards the lower top formation. Immediate resistance is at 18,450-18,500 levels," the market expert said.

The broader markets have also seen a downtrend trend with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.