Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, we saw short build-up in total 58 stocks on Tuesday that included Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Can Fin Homes, and BPCL.

The market staged good performance after consolidation of last several sessions, and closed with six-tenth of a percent higher on December 13. The fall in CPI inflation for November to an 11-month low and positive global cues lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 403 points to 62,533, while the Nifty50 rose 111 points to 18,608 and formed decent bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating positive mood at Dalal Street.

"A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart on Tuesday which is indicating a comeback of bulls after a small downward correction," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

After an attempt of downside breakout of the support at 18,550 levels on December 9, the market failed to show follow-through weakness in the next couple of sessions. This pattern indicates a false downside breakout of the support and such actions more often results in sharp upside movement, he feels.

Any sustainable move above the hurdle of 18,650 is expected to be an upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance, and the said upside breakout is likely to open doors for new all0time highs in the near term, with an immediate support at 18,500 level, the market expert said.

The broader markets also extended gains as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbed around half a percent each, while the volatility index India VIX fell by 3.26 percent to 12.88, the lowest closing level since August 2021, giving more comfort to bulls.