 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 69 stocks in which a short-covering was seen, including Gujarat Gas, Manappuram Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories

The market on November 15 saw renewed buying interest after a day of correction and consolidation, and moved further closer to its record high which is around 200 points away from current levels on the Nifty50, tracking positive trend in Asian counterparts.

The BSE Sensex gained nearly 250 points to end at a record closing high of 61,873, while the Nifty50 climbed 74 points to 18,403 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

But the broader markets remained lacklustre with the Nifty Midcap 100 index up 0.01 percent and Smallcap 100 index rising 0.26 percent due to negative breadth. About 1,049 shares declined against 943 advancing shares on the NSE.

The volatility remained at comfortable levels, helping bulls keep control over Dalal Street. India VIX, the fear index, fell by 1.84 percent to 14.64 levels.

"The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is sustaining above 65 mark and moving higher, which tells that the strong positive momentum is for the short to medium term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

As per the overall price structure and evidence supported by indicators, he feels that the Nifty will remain in a positive trend and move towards the level of 18,500 followed by the 18,650 mark. However, the bullish view will be negated if it breaches below 18,282 level, the market expert said.