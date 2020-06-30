Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended in the red on June 30 as weak global cues and rising cases of coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex ended 46 points, or 0.13 percent, down at 34,915.80 and the Nifty finished 10 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 10,302.10.

"Nifty has been hovering between 10,200 and 10,400 for the last four sessions and a break either side may trigger the next directional move. Meanwhile, limit your trades and use dips to accumulate quality stocks,"

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,245.93, followed by 10,189.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,379.63 and 10,457.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed almost flat at 21,370.15 on June 30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,171.3, followed by 20,972.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,609.8 and 21,849.4.

Maximum call OI of 15.94 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,000, which holds 9.43 lakh contracts, and 10,400 strikes, which has accumulated 7.45 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,500, which added 83,625 contracts, followed by 10,800 strikes, which added 61,575 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,300, which shed 20,700 contracts, followed by 9,800, which shed 3,450 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 24.46 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 9,800, which holds 12.65 lakh contracts, and 10,500 strikes, which has accumulated 8.66 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,000, which added 3.83 lakh contracts, followed by 9,800 strikes, which added 1.4 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,100 strike, which shed 21,600 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bessemer India Capital OGPL sold 44,38,085 shares of Orient Green Power at an average price of Rs 2.62 per share on the NSE.

Shriram Credit Company sold 10,842,770 shares of Empower India at an average price of Rs 0.19 on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Eveready Industries, Tejassvi Aaharam, Premium Capital Market, Intense Technologies, Continental Controls and Budge Budge Company. Kopran: Q4 profit at Rs 4.81 crore versus Rs 7.7 crore, revenue at Rs 87.4 crore versus Rs 99.7 crore YoY.

GMM Pfaudler entered into a binding term sheet with De Dietrich Process Systems India for itemised sale of the manufacturing facility at Hyderabad.

RITES: Q4 profit at Rs 139.01 crore versus Rs 145.20 crore, revenue at Rs 570.70 crore versus Rs 737.26 crore YoY.

Gayatri Projects: Q4 loss at Rs 80.98 crore versus profit at Rs 84 crore, revenue at Rs 910.2 crore versus Rs 1,151.13 crore YoY.

Ahluwalia Contracts: Q4 profit at Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 31 crore, revenue at Rs 549.2 crore versus Rs 480.15 crore YoY.

Bharat Bijlee: Q4 profit at Rs 14.17 crore versus Rs 9.63 crore, revenue at Rs 260.08 crore versus Rs 273.05 crore YoY.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,000.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.31 crore in the Indian equity market on June 30, provisional data available on the NSE showed.