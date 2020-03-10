Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market saw the biggest ever single day loss on March 9 amid fears of a likely impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on global economic growth and price war between oil producing behemoths like Saudi Arabia and Russia after OPEC and allies failed to agree on production cuts.

The correction in benchmark indices was in line with global peers, which ended with losses of 3-8 percent on March 9.

The Sensex plunged 1,941.67 points, or 5.17 percent, to 35,634.95. The Nifty tanked 538 points, or 4.9 percent, to 10,451.50 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts.

However, after the steep fall, global markets rebounded on March 10 amid hope of additional stimulus measures and on reports that US President Donald Trump may float the idea of payroll tax cut or relief to assuage the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

Indian equity and currency markets were shut for trade on March 10 on account of Holi.

A relief rally after the sharp correction can't be ruled out, but experts feel the overall trend is negative based on technical parameters. "In coming sessions, Nifty could find support at 10,100 and resistance at 10,600-10,700 levels," an expert told Moneycontrol.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees the possibility of an upside bounce from lower levels. "The short term trend for the Nifty continues to be negative. Still there is no sign of any near term bottom formation in the market as of now. The overall chart pattern/momentum oscillator indicates a possibility of an upside bounce from lower levels."

A view seconded by Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. To those worried about the massive correction in market, Chouhan view that the Nifty has completed a price and time-based correction should offer some solace. "Till the index is above 10,270, we could see a strong bounceback in the market," he added.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,246.83, followed by 10,042.17. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,703.83 and 10,956.17.The Bank Nifty closed at 26,462.60, down 1,338.85 points. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,893.47, followed by 25,324.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,061.67 and 27,660.73.Maximum call open interest (OI) of 18.23 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series. This is followed by 11,200 strike price, which holds 10.53 lakh contracts in OI, and 10,500, which has accumulated 10.52 lakh contracts in OI.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which added 6.08 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which added 5.66 lakh contracts, and 10,700 strikes, which added 4.45 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any call unwinding.

Maximum put OI of 31.98 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series. This is followed by 10,400, which holds 8.37 lakh contracts, and 10,200 strikes, which has accumulated 7.7 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 10,000 strike price, which added 4.46 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which added 2.63 lakh contracts, and 10,200 strikes, which added 2.33 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,900 strike, which shed 2.93 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which shed 2.62 lakh contracts, and 10,500 strikes, which shed 2.6 lakh contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which long build-up is seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on OI future percentage, here are stocks which witnessed short covering.

Bulk deals

Analysts/board meetings

3M India: A meeting with Catamaran is scheduled on March 11.

EIH Associated Hotels: Board meeting will be held on March 13 to consider declaration of interim dividend for FY20.

Cipla: Company's officials will meet APG Pension Fund on March 11, and Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking and HDFC Securities on March 12.

Thyrocare Technologies: Representative(s) of Crescita Investment Management would be meeting company on March 11.

Majesco: Board meeting is scheduled for March 16 to consider declaration of interim dividend for FY20.

Prestige Estates Projects: Board will consider declaration of interim dividend for FY20 on March 13.

Affle India: Company's officials will meet L&T Investment Management and BOI AXA Investment Managers on March 12.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company's officials will meet BoB Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley Investor Group on March 11, and Enam Asset Management on March 12.

Stocks in news

Infosys: Company joined Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer smart city solutions.

Sundaram Clayton: Company declared interim dividend of Rs 31 per share.

Granules India: Shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 2,500 crore.

Biocon: USFDA accepted biologics licence application for Mylan and company's proposed Bevacizumab for review.

DCB Bank: Lender appointed Rafiq Ramzanali Somani as independent director with immediate effect.

National Fertilizers: Board approved interim dividend of 95 paise per share.

Raymond: CEO of company's lifestyle business, Sanjay Behl stepped down due to demerger process at group.

Adani Gas: NCLAT upholds CCI order on company for abuse of dominant position, reduced quantum of penalty for company - PTI.

KEI Industries: Board approved interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Asian Paints: Promoter released pledge on 1.5 percent equity from March 3-9.

ABB India: Board approved sale of solar inverter business for Rs 100.6 crore on slump sale basis to FIMER's India subsidiary.

Goa Carbon: Total petcoke production in February at 2,378 MT.

Balaji Amines: Board approved interim dividend of Rs 2.60 per share for FY20.

Zensar Technologies: Subsidiary received order from property consultant JLL.

Vedanta: India Ratings revised company's outlook to negative from stable, but affirmed long-term issuer rating at AA.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,595.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 4,974.8 crore in the Indian equity market on March 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

No stock is under the F&O ban for March 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.