Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market ended at a record closing high on December 17, recouping all losses incurred in the previous trading session. The rally, driven by technology, select banks, auto and FMCG stocks, was aided by positive global cues on easing trade tensions between the US and China.

The BSE Sensex rallied 413.45 points or 1.01 percent to 41,352.17. The Nifty 50 climbed 111 points or 0.92 percent to 12,165, taking the total gains to 333 points since last Wednesday, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As the momentum is positive, the index is expected to march further and cross 12,200 levels in the coming sessions, experts feel.

"The short term trend of Nifty is positive. A sustainable up move only above 12,200-12,250 levels could open up further upside towards 12,450 levels in the near term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

However, any failure to sustain the current highs is likely to trigger short term downward correction in the market, he said. Nifty failing to sustain above 12,150-11,200 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could confirm a negative divergence and a double top formation at the new highs.

The broader markets also gained momentum but underperformed the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index gained 0.75 percent amid positive market breadth. About three shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said while the market gains could extend in the coming sessions, he prefers to remain cautious at higher levels. He believes volatility is likely to remain high in the near term, hence investors should follow the stock-specific approach focusing on fundamentally sound stocks at attractive valuations.

Meanwhile, investors would keep a watch on the outcome of GST council meet (scheduled Wednesday) as well as continue to track global markets, he said.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty settled 111 points higher at 12165. According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,095.93, followed by 12,026.87. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,208.43 and 12,251.87.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.52 percent higher at 32,140.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,013.9, followed by 31,887.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,239.9 and 32,339.6.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 22.58 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price, followed by 12,200 strike which holds 19.18 lakh contracts in open interest. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

It is followed by 12,300 strike, which has accumulated 16.31 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,400 strike price, which added 0.95 lakh contracts, followed by 12,700 strike price that added 0.81 lakh contracts and 12,200 strike which added 0.34 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which shed 5.94 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike which shed 1.31 lakh contracts and 12,000 strike which shed 1.14 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 44.63 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 32.1 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900 strike price, which has accumulated 25.82 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,100 strike price, which added nearly 6.19 lakh contracts, followed by 12,200 strike, which added 4.46 lakh contracts and 12,000 strike which added nearly 3.13 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,700 strike price, which shed 2.32 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike which shed 1.73 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

69 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

10 stocks saw long unwinding

28 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

42 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Tata Steel: Company's officials will meet Torq Capital and Bajaj Allianz on December 20.

Godawari Power: Investors meet is scheduled to be held between December 18-20 at Mumbai.

Affle India: Company's officials will meet Axis Capital on December 18 and Taiyo Pacific Partners (US) on December 19.

MCX: Company's officials will meet Pi Square Investments on December 20.

Tube Investments of India: Company's officials will be meeting institutional investor on December 18 in Chennai.

Hind Rectifiers: Company's officials will meet Nirmal Bang, ICICT Securities, OHM Portfolio, Wellworth Share And Stock Broking, Paladin Capital and Tamohara Investment Managers on December 18.

Stocks in the news

Allahabad Bank: CRISIL assigned AA-/Rating Watch With Negative implications to Tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Prestige Estates: Board to consider raising funds via preferential issue of shares on December 20.

Zee Entertainment: Brickwork revised rating on 6% cumulative redeemable preference shares to AA from AA+.

Jaypee Infratech: NBCC's resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech cleared by Committee of Creditors.

TCS: Company received an order from US-based Petco for merchandising platform.

PC Jeweller: Promoter Padam Chand Gupta violated insider trading rules

HFCL: Company completed the acquisition of balance 50.10 percent of equity shares in DragonWave HFCL India.

Goodyear India: Company will close manufacturing operations plant at Ballabgar, Haryana from December 21-30.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,248.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 908.16 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

