Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices finished higher on May 14 ending nine straight sessions of fall and the Nifty closing above the 11,200-mark.

At close, the Sensex was up 227.71 points at 37318.53, while Nifty was up 73.80 points at 11222. About 1,215 shares advanced, 1,269 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and GAIL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and HCL Tech were among losers.

Except for Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by PSU bank, infra, pharma and energy up 1-3 percent, followed by metal, FMCG and auto.

BSE Midcap index gained 0.60 percent, while BSE Smallcap added 0.30 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,222 on May 14. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,121.93, followed by 11,021.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,308.43 and 11,394.87.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,829.2, up 169.25 points on May 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,588.43, followed by 28,347.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,064.13, followed by 29,299.07.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 12.40 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 12.06 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 6.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300, which added 1.45 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike price that added 0.95 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike price that added 0.91 lakh contracts.

There was no Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 26.28 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 16.37 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 11.71 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200 which added 1.11 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300 strike price that added 0.62 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000 that shed 0.98 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike that shed 0.59 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

54 stocks saw a long buildup

88 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

32 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

24 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,011.85 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,242.91 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks in news

Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL) emerged as the successful bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for setting up 100 MW Solar Power Project at Gujarat

Torrent Power issued NCD’s worth Rs 270 crore on a private placement basis

Orchid Pharma received USFDA nod for Risedronate Sodium Tablets

UCO Bank Q4: Net loss was at Rs 1,552 crore versus loss of Rs 2,134 crore, NII was up 60 percent at Rs 1,292 crore versus Rs 808 crore, YoY

Lumax Industries Q4: Consolidated net profit was down 19.6 percent at Rs 14 crore against Rs 17.7 crore, revenue was down 22.6 percent at Rs 432.7 crore against Rs 558.9 crore, YoY

HOEC Q4: Net profit at Rs 47.9 crore Vs Rs 16.4 crore, revenue at Rs 71.4 crore Vs Rs 23.2 crore, QoQ

Endurance Technologies Q4: Net profit was up 54 percent at Rs 148.6 crore, revenue was up 9.5 percent at Rs 1,900 crore, QoQ

TBZ Q4: Net profit was down 83.4 percent at Rs 1.2 crore versus Rs 7 crore, revenue was down 4.2 percent at Rs 415.5 crore Vs Rs 433.6 crore, YoY

Nestle Q1: Net profit was up 9.2 percent at Rs 463.3 crore against Rs 424 crore, revenue was up 8.9 percent at Rs 3,002.9 crore versus Rs 2,757.2 crore, YoY

Union Bank of India Q4: Net loss was at Rs 3,369.2 crore versus loss of Rs 2,583.3 crore, NII was up 18.6 percent at Rs 2,601.5 crore versus Rs 2,193.1 crore, YoY

MCF Q4: Net loss was at Rs 5.9 crore against profit of Rs 20.3 crore, revenue was up 1.4 percent at Rs 643 crore Vs Rs 634.2 crore, YoY

Aksharchem Q4: Net profit was down 24.3 percent at Rs 4 crore Vs Rs 4.8 crore, revenue was up 4.7 percent at Rs 80.1 crore Vs Rs 76.5 crore, Yo

PTC India Q4: Net profit was down 16.3 percent at Rs 53.9 crore Vs Rs 64.4 crore, revenue was up 22.7 percent at Rs 2,651.3 crore Vs Rs 2,161.5 crore, YoY

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Glenmark Pharma board meeting is scheduled on May 29, 2019, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and to consider and recommend a dividend, if any

Arvind will consider fundraising on May 17

NHPC board will meet on May 27 to consider the recommendation of Final dividend for FY 2018-19

Gee Cee Ventures board meeting is scheduled on May 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, and buyback for equity shares

No stock under ban period on NSE

For May 14, there is no security under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.