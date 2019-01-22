Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market snapped the five-day winning streak and closed lower on Tuesday, dented by profit booking as well as correction in global peers. Select banking and financials, auto and metals stocks pulled the market down.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 134.32 points at 36,444.64 while the Nifty50 fell 39.10 points to 10,922.80 and formed 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick chart (after rising more than 200 points in the previous five consecutive sessions).

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy. Unless we see an evidence of strength in the upside momentum of Nifty/broader indices, we are unlikely to see any upside breakout in the market," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said the key lower supports to be watched is at 10,850 levels.

The broader markets also closed lower with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.11 percent and Smallcap index losing 0.22 percent as breadth was largely in favour of bears. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

The sectoral trend was mixed as Nifty Metal was the biggest loser, falling over 2 percent followed by Bank (down 0.19 percent) and Auto (0.82 percent) while Pharma gained 1.8 percent.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,922.8 on January 22. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,874.73, followed by 10,826.67. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,960.33 and then 10,997.87.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,482.2, down 51.35 points on January 22. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,400.64, followed by 27,319.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,548.54, followed by 27,614.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 33.75 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 30.20 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 27.07 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call Writing was seen at 11,200, which added 1.39 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike, which added 1.12 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,300 strike, which shed 2.62 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strike, which shed 1.47 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.49 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 33.41 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 31.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which shed 5.11 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike which shed 3.22 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike, which shed 2.99 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 78.53 crore and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) Rs 84.15 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

47 stocks saw a long build-up

52 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

61 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

37 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 22

Prabhat Dairy: Alquity Sicav - Alquity Indian Subcontinent Fund sold 16,00,846 shares of the company at Rs 86.56 per share on the NSE.

Sri Krishna Metcom: Pratyush Foods Private Limited sold 70,000 shares of the company at Rs 69.8 per share on the NSE.

Vivimed Labs: ECL Finance bought 2,13,345 shares of the company at Rs 26.25 per shares on the NSE and 1,43,522 shares at Rs 25.28 per share on the BSE, while it sold 10 lakh shares of the company at Rs 21.35 per share on the NSE and 10 lakh shares at Rs 21.25 per share on the BSE. SKS Fincap Pvt Ltd also sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 21.35 per share on the NSE.

Page Industries: Nalanda India Fund Limited sold 1,85,000 shares of the company at Rs 22,161.05 per shares on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Lemon Tree Hotels: Board meeting is scheduled on February 13 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company, both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Stocks in news

Results on Wednesday: ITC, Bharti Infratel, InterGlobe Aviation, Vijaya Bank, Premier Explosives, Indoco Remedies, Raymond, Navin Fluorine International, Sintex Plastics Technology, Mafatlal Finance, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Orient Paper & Industries, Radico Khaitan, Tejas Networks, BASF India, Essel Propack, Wendt (India), Vijaya Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Oriental Hotels, Mafatlal Finance, Pidilite Industries, Can Fin Homes, Everest Industries, JM Financial, DB Corp, United Spirits, Bank of Maharashtra, Tanla Solutions, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Thirumalai Chemicals, Reliance Communications, Atlanta.

Reliance Industries: Competition Commission of India approves acquiring stake in Den Networks and Hathway Cables.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3: Profit falls to Rs 296.77 crore versus Rs 452.10 crore; new premium income rises to Rs 7,483 crore versus Rs 6,795 crore YoY.

Walchandnagar Industries: Company and Indian Space Research Organization's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) entered into a contract whereby company will manufacture and supply 'S - 139 End Segments' for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) programme. The contract value is Rs 96 crore plus escalation and is likely to be executed over a period of three years.

IL&FS: Interest due & payable on January 22 was not paid to debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

Shriram Transport: Company raises Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 23, Reliance Capital, Adani Power and Jet Airways are present in this list.

