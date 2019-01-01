Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices closed the first session of the new year 2019 on a positive note on January 1 with gains of around half a percent driven by banking & financials stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 186.24 points to 36,254.57 while the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 47.60 points to close at 10,910.10 in the absence of global cues.

After opening higher the index immediately slipped into the red and continued to trade in a narrow range, but gained strength in the last hour to climb above 10,900 levels. It formed 'Hammer' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

"Ending the session with a hammer candle implies strength, however, immediate resistance placed around 10,940 is still well intact and may play a critical role in Wednesday's session," Jaydeb Dey of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management said.

He further said breaking out dual resistances placed around 10,940 and 10,980 looks difficult at this juncture. Hence, staying cautious on a rise is advisable.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline. A Hammer consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back.

The broader markets also closed in the green with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.10 percent and Smallcap 0.42 percent.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Banking (up 0.85 percent), Financial Service (1 percent) and Realty (2.2 percent) gaining the most. However, Auto, FMCG and Metal lost 0.4-0.6 percent.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,910.10 on January 1. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,836.93, followed by 10,763.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,953.43 and then 10,996.77.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,392.40, up 232.20 points on January 1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,130.8, followed by 26,869.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,542.3, followed by 27,692.2.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 27.96 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 26.12 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 18.44 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 11,100, which added 2.58 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike which added 0.62 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,900 strike, which shed 1.21 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strike which shed 1.04 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 35.85 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 23.44 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 21.41 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 3.89 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 2.84 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which added 2.68 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 11,000, which shed 0.21 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 48.19 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 142.58 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

76 stocks saw a long buildup

32 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

51 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

38 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 1

Proseed India: Shree Mallikarjun Trad Invest Private Limited sold 4,91,156 shares of the company at Rs 1.35 per share on the NSE.

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial: Foram Nikul Patel sold 12,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1.77 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Bank of Maharashtra: Board meeting is scheduled on January 4 to consider the proposal of raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 4,498 crore by way of preferential allotment of shares to Government of India (GOI).

NMDC: Board meeting will be held on January 8 to consider the proposal for buy-back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

TTK Prestige: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Stocks in news

LIC Housing Finance: V K Sharma resigned as Chairman of the company.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Subsidiary POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Limited successfully commissioned the project viz. transmission system strengthening associated with Vindhyachal-V which comprises the establishment of Vindhyachal Pooling Station - Jabalpur Pooling Station 765kV Double Circuit Transmission line on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.

Glenmark Pharma: Transfer of the company's API business to Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been completed.

Tata Motors December sales: Total sales down 8 percent to 50,440 units versus 54,627 units YoY. Says high-interest rates & rising costs impacted December sales.

Eicher Motors December sales: Motorcycle sales down 13 percent at 58,278 units versus 66,968 units YoY.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Company has declared the commencement of commercial production from Gadepan-III plant.

VST Tillers Tractors December sales: Power tillers sales at 1,353 units versus 3,004 units and tractors sales at 602 units versus 611 units YoY.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: CARE revised its rating on long-term bank facilities of the company to BBB+/Stable from BBB-/Stable and short-term bank facilities to A2 from A3.

Karnataka Bank: Bank raises one-year MCLR to 9.10 percent from 8.95 percent from January 1.

Bajaj Corp: Change of name from Bajaj Corp to Bajaj Consumer Care Limited.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 2, Adani Power is present in this list.