Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market started the week on a cautious note with benchmark indices closing sharply lower amid weak global cues on December 24, 2018. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 271.92 points to 35,470.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed below psychological 10,700 levels as well as 200-day moving average. The index was down 90.50 points at 10,663.50 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

"Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show it ended the day with another bearish candle below the 200D EMA placed around 10,700, which may continue to serve as the immediate resistance," Jaydeb Dey of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management said.

On the Nifty hourly chart, RSI is still weak and pointing towards a continuation of this corrective downtrend towards 10,600 levels, he said. "Ending the session below 200 EMA implies, an intraday pullback may again find sellers on the rise around 10,750 and 10,800," he said.

Analysts expect low volumes during the week as FIIs and many institutional investors go on leave during Christmas and New Year holidays.

As we enter the F&O expiry week, movement in crude oil prices & currency, and any developments in the ongoing winter session of Parliament will influence the market trend, Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

He said concern over a partial US government shutdown, worries over President Donald Trump's relationship with Federal Reserve Chairman along with trade tensions and global economic slowdown will continue to worry investors.

Investors should stay light and maintain stock specific approach, he advised.

The broader markets also ended in the red with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.66 percent and Smallcap 1 percent. Nifty Metal and Realty indices hit hard, falling 2 percent each, followed by Auto (down 1.4 percent), Bank (0.58 percent), FMCG (0.82 percent) and Pharma (0.54 percent). However, IT and PSU Bank bucked the trend.

Equity markets were shut on December 25 for Christmas.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,663.50 on December 24. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,614.37, followed by 10,565.23. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,747.47 and then 10,831.43.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,714.75, down 154.90 points on December 24. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,616.2, followed by 26,517.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,874.1, followed by 27,033.4.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 57.99 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 38.31 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 31.38 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,700, which added 12.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike which added 3.99 lakh contracts and 10,600 strike which added 2.07 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,200 strike, which shed 7.39 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike which shed 6.06 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike which shed 1.48 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 32.05 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 29.05 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 26.84 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which added 1.21 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 0.98 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 10,800, which shed 9.97 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike which shed 4.21 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike which shed 4.02 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 577.1 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors purchased Rs 186.14 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on December 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

41 stocks saw a long buildup

20 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

91 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

51 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on December 24

Den Networks: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 14,80,934 shares of the company at Rs 69.06 per share and Trilok Chand Goyal 10,00,000 shares at Rs 69.13 per share on the NSE.

Next Mediaworks: Ratnabali Capital Markets Private Limited purchased 4,85,880 shares of the company at Rs 24.97 per share on the NSE.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI sold 19,62,500 shares of the company at Rs 3.92 per share on the NSE.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: Jayshri Janak Jesrani sold 1,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 421.06 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

J K Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on December 28 to consider the issue price for equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers in the QIP.

Trident: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Kirloskar Brothers: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Vishal Bearings: Board meeting is scheduled on January 3 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-2019.

Kamdhenu: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider the issue and allotment of 20 lakh equity shares of the company to holders of convertible warrants issued on July 6, 2017 on preferential basis.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended December 2018.

Jagran Prakashan: Board meeting is scheduled on January 3 for the purpose of approving the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures upto Rs 300 crore.

Havells India: Meeting of equity shareholders & creditors to be convened on January 28, pursuant to the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises: Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on January 18.

Pidilite Industries: Company's officials will be meeting Aviva Investors, London on December 27.

Visagar Polytex: Board meeting is scheduled on December 28 to consider allotment 2.35 crore equity shares upon conversion of equivalent number of fully convertible warrants issued on preferential basis.

Stocks in news

National Fertilizers: Company signed rupee loan agreement with SBI for an amount of Rs 1,044 crore and has achieved financial closure for its Energy Reduction Schemes at Panipat, Nangal and Bathinda projects and other capex at various units with total project cost of Rs 1,160 crore.

Hester Biosciences: CARE assigned credit ratings for the long-term, short-term bank credit facilities.

Adani Transmission: Company has acquired 100 percent equity share capital of Obra-C Badaun Transmission Limited (OCBTL) from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), the subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: Board noted the resignations of Ramchand Karunakaran - Chairman, Mukund Sapre - Managing Director and Bhaskar Chatterjee and Ganapathi Ramachandran - Independent Directors from the directorship of the company; appointed K R Khan as manager and key managerial personnel; and appointed Naveen Kumar Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: Iiro Rossi, CEO of Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR), subsidiary of the company, decided to step down from his position as CEO of HCR.

Ceat: India Ratings & Research assigned A1+ rating to the company's commercial paper for issue size up to Rs 350 crore.

Ion Exchange (India): Name of Ion Exchange Waterleau Limited (a subsidiary company of the company) has been changed to Ion Exchange Environment Management Limited.

Autoline Industries: Company entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Poddar Habitat Pvt Ltd to transfer the land and buildings at Mhalunge facility in Pune. The company will utilize the sale proceeds to settle the debt and reduce overall debt exposure.

J K Cement: Board passed resolutions for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP.

Tata Coffee: Board appointed Chacko Purackal Thomas (who is currently the Executive Director & Deputy CEO) as Managing Director & CEO designate.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: Company is in the process of a long term debt resolution with its lenders. Pending debt resolution, basis support of Department of Fertilizers and lenders, the company has restarted production of Urea from Unit I of Kakinada Plant, Andhra Pradesh.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Clap Board Production for the action film Adanga Maru (Tamil).

Apex Capital and Finance: Shareholders approved the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters and non-promoters.

Camlin Fine Sciences: None of the Workmen or other persons was injured or other casualty due to the fire accident in Tarapur plant in Maharashtra. There has been no loss of production and the production at the factory has been resumed.

Pratibha Industries: Sharad Deshpande, Director of the company has tendered his resignation.

Rane Engine Valve: With regard tothe company's debt instruments/ total Bank Loan facilities of Rs 200 crore, CRISIL assigned - long term rating of BBB+ with outlook of 'Stable'; and short term rating of A2.

Sharda Cropchem: Conrad David Fernandes has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

Godrej Industries: Board has fixed January 7 as the record date for determining the entitlement for issue of shares of the company to the shareholders of Vora Soaps in the proportion of their shareholding in Vora Soaps.

Titagarh Wagons: Company empowers research work for National Institute of Ocean Technology, becomes the first private sector shipyard from Eastern India to launch research vessel.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 26, 2018, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power are present in this list.