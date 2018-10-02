Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Led by recovery in the last couple of hours of trade, the Nifty50 managed to end the first session of October month on a positive note.

The index closed above 11,000 levels, forming bullish candle on the daily charts after weakness seen in previous three consecutive sessions. It closed 77.80 points higher at 11,008.30.

Experts expect the Nifty to move up further if it sustains above 10,900 and said the next target is seen at around 11,170 levels but the downside seems limited.

"It is interesting to note that Nifty50 appears to be attracting some sort of value buying (or low level attractive buying), the moment it trades below 10,900 levels on intra-day basis, for last couple of trading sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said even in Monday's session also it witnessed buying interest from intraday low of 10,810 before signing off the day with Hammer kind of formation with long lower shadow. "Hence, sustaining above 10,900 levels on closing basis a multi-day pull back rally can't be ruled going forward.

However, upsides for time being looks to be capped in the zone of 11,145–11,170 levels, he said. "If the said hurdle is cleared then this pull back can get extended further upto 11,345 levels."

He said on the downsides, weakness may re-emerge if this index closes below 10,900 levels as throughout this consolidation phase it was managing a close above 10,900 levels.

Mazhar advised traders to go long in next session by making use of initial dip, if any, in the first 30 minutes of trade with a closing stop below 10,900 levels.

India VIX fell by 2.22 percent to 16.61 levels. Volatility has to cool down to form a short term top then only Nifty can form a short term bottom process for a temporary bounce back process, experts said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,008.30 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,874.63, followed by 10,740.97. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,088.83 and 11,169.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,367, up 247.15 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,912.4, followed by 24,457.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,616.9, followed by 25,866.8.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 26.08 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 22.52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 20.83 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,000 strike, which added 3.42 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 and 10,900 which both added 2.31 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,200 which shed 1.82 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which shed 1.41 lakh contracts and 11,500 which shed 1.38 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.92 lakh con tracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 30.35 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 29.97 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 10.69 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,500 which added 8.88 lakh contracts and 10,600 strike which added 3.74 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,200, which shed 0.89 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,300 which shed 0.82 lakh contracts and 11,500 which shed 0.30 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,841.63 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,804.94 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

68 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

42 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

7 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

A2z Infra Engineering: Globe Fincap sold 10,85,364 shares of the company at Rs 10.22 per share.

Ashapura Intimates Fashion: Kotak Mahindra Investments sold 98,361 shares of the company at Rs 273.4 per share and Chetan Rasiklal Shah offloaded 1,50,000 shares at Rs 273.4 per share.

GSS Infotech: Nomura Singapore bought 1,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 99.49 per share.

Infibeam Avenues: Ezrah Charitable Trust bought 41,40,211 shares of the company at Rs 61.34 per share while IIFL Wealth Finance sold 50,00,000 shares at Rs 55.51 per share.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Nomura Singapore sold 14,89,613 shares of the company at Rs 74.91 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Tata Steel: Company's officials will be meeting analysts on October 3, 8 and 9.

Atul: Board meeting to be held on October 26 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

PI Industries: Board meeting to be held on October 26 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Zee Media Corporation: Board meeting to be held on October 15 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

EIH Associated Hotels: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Bombay Wire Ropes: Board meeting to be held on October 19 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Amara Raja Batteries: Board meeting to be held on November 9 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Board meeting to be held on October 10 to announce unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Dhanuka Commercial: Board meeting will be held on October 12 to consider change of management and control of the company.

TVS Motor Company: Company's official will meet investment analyst Aditi Puri at Capital World Investors on October 3.

Kohinoor Foods: Board meeting will be held on October 4 to consider allotment of 58,14,000 number of warrants having attached thereto the right to convert into equal number of equity shares of the company, to the promoters.

Subros: Extraordinary general meeting of the company to be held on October 26.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure: Board meeting will be held on October 5 to consider conversion of loan into redeemable non-cumulative non-convertible preference shares and consequent increase in authorized share capital of the company.

GEE: Board meeting will be held on October 4 to consider the transaction of Development Agreement between the company and LLP.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and private placement basis. Board meeting will be held on October 31.

HPCL: Company's officials will be meeting Edelweiss Securities and Bloomberg on October 5, and HSBC Global Asset Management on October 10.

Stocks in news

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company sold Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1% Franchise to EPI Health, LLC.

Noida Toll Bridge Company, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, IL&FS Investment Managers, IL&FS Transportation Networks: National Company Law Tribunal suspended current board of directors of IL&FS and inducted 6 new members (Uday Kotak, Vineet Nayar, GN Bajpai, GC Chaturvedi, Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore) on the board. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is the promoter and majority shareholder of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) and ITNL is the promoter of Noida Toll Bridge Company.

Coal India: Provisional production of April-September 2018 at 256.47 million tonne versus 231.88 million tonne YoY (up 10.6 percent) and Offtake at 290.81 million tonne versus 269 million tonne YoY (up 8.1 percent).

Hero MotoCorp: Sales up 7 percent at 7.69 lakh units in September.

Eicher Motors: Commercial vehicle sales in September 2018 up at 6,663 units versus 6,083 units in September 2017; Royal Enfield sales up 2 percent at 71,662 units versus 70,431 units (YoY).

TVS Motor Company: September sales up at 4.24 lakh units versus 3.59 lakh units (YoY).

MOIL: Company raises prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%), Chemical Grade and Fines by about 10 percent on the existing prices prevailing since September 1, 2018. A discount at 10 percent will be offered on the prices effective from 01.10.2018 on specific grades of materials i.e. BGF534, DBL456 & BGL523 for dispatches during October'2018. Basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), increased by Rs 9000/- PMT on the existing price prevailing since 01.07.2018. Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore will continue to be sold on e-auction basis as well as through Metal Mandi(M3)of MSTC.

Infosys: Company entered into a three-year collaboration with Cornell University to reshape the workforce driving digital transformation by advancing employee education and research.

Future Enterprises: Company has executed shareholders agreement and share subscription agreement, to acquire majority stake in Livquik Technology (India) Private Limited. Livquik will become subsidiary of the company.

Nalco: Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand unveiled a new business plan acronymed "NALC0:3-4-5", that envisages increasing company's 3-digit profit figure to 4-digit and 4-digit turnover to 5-digit. Company already achieved 4-digit figure at Rs 1,342 crore in 2017-18 and is likely to achieve more than Rs 1,600 crore in 2018-19.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Board approved transaction with True North for orthopaedic and pain management business. In addition, operations committee approved the launch of buyback of FCC Bonds from existing holders of FCC Bonds.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: CRISIL initiates credit rating of the company with positive outlook.

Quess Corp: Amitabh Jaipuria resigned as President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services of the company.

Fortis Healthcare: Board approved appointment of Sumit Goel as company secretary (Interim) and Girish Gupta as chief financial officer (interim).

Trigyn Technologies: Trigyn Technologies, Inc Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program to deliver solutions throughout the US; Also US subsidiary has received a contract to provide general, professional and information technology staff augmentation services for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

Satra Properties (India): Board approved sale of 49 percent stake in wholly owned material subsidiary of the company Satra Property Developers Private Limited (SPDPL).

Symphony: Company approved elevation Vijay Joshi - from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer - India and Falgun Shah- from Chief Innovation Officer to Chief Executive Officer - International Subsidiaries.

Capital First: Company has made timely payment of interest obligations on October 1 in respect of the non-convertible debentures.

7NR Retail: There has been increase in equity share capital of the company by issue of bonus shares.

Cupid: Company fixes October 12 as record date for bonus issue of shares.

Can Fin Homes: S A Kadur tendered his resignation as Director (Non-executive Promoter Director) of the company.

KDDL: ICRA upgraded credit rating of Ethos Limited, material subsidiary of the company.

Mangalam Organics: CRISIL has revised its long term rating outlook of the company to BBB+/Positive from Stable and reaffirmed short term rating at A2.

Pioneer Distilleries: Ravi Varma appointed as Managing Director while Ms Srivathsala appointed as Independent Director.

HSIL: CARE Ratings reviewed ratings on the long term bank facilities of Rs 1,214.40 crore (enhanced from Rs 968.33 crore) of the company and assigned/retained the CARE AA- (credit watch with developing implications) and on the short term bank facilities of Rs 285 crore (enhanced from Rs 250 crore) and assigned/retained the CARE A1+ (Credit watch with developing implications).

SRG Housing Finance: NABKISAN Finance approved credit facilities of Rs 13 crore and Andhra Bank of Rs 15 crore.

Sundaram Multi Pap: Company's 51 percent subsidiary E-Class Education System (E-Class) is expanding its roots across Maharashtra along with Credit Tie-ups. Board appointed Yash R Shah as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

Minda Corporation: Board approved the scheme for amalgamation of domestic Indian wholly owned subsidiary companies into Company.

PC Jeweller: Board appointed Mrs Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi and re-appointed Shri Suresh Kumar Jain as independent directors.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: CRISIL has upgraded long term rating from `D' to `B/Stable' and withdrawn its rating on the long term Bank loan facilities of MEP Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (a material subsidiary of the company).

DHFL: Company has made early redemption of certain secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by way of Private Placement.

Karnataka Bank: The bank launched "KBL-FORCE", a Lead Management System.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Girish Talwalkar pledged 1,50,000 equity shares, Madhukar Talwalkar 1,00,000 shares, Anant Gawande 6,50,000 shares and Harsha Bhatkal 5,00,000 equity shares of the company.

Talwalkars Lifestyles: Harsha Bhatkal pledged 5,00,000 equity shares of the company, Girish Talwalkar 1,50,000 equity shares, Madhukar Talwalkar 1,00,000 equity shares and Anant Gawande 3,50,000 equity shares.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Company's shareholding in White Data Systems Private Ltd. (WDSI) reduced to 31 percent from 63 percent and consequently WDSI ceases to be a subsidiary of the company.

Shivam Autotech: Company has achieved approximately 10 percent increase in sales in September compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year and approximately 10 percent increase in sales September quarter 2018 compared to corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

Repco Home Finance: Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the company reviewed liquidity position and announced liquidity profile for next 12 months.

Umang Dairies: Laxminarayan R Nayak, Vice President (Finance, Accounts & IT) appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the company.

Surya Roshni: CARE reaffirmed its rating to A1 +(SO) for Rs 350 crore commercial paper program of company on the credit enhancement in the form of stand by letter of Credit (SBLC) issued by its bankers. CARE reaffirmed short term bank facilities rating to A1 on the enhanced amount of Rs 1,103.32 crore and long term bank facilities rating to A+ on the enhanced amount of Rs 1,242.54 crore.

Minimum support price hike: Decision to hike minimum support price (MSP) on 6 rabi crops including wheat may be taken on October 3: CNBC-TV18 sources.

Max Life Insurance: Max Life Insurance's Executive VC & MD Rajesh Sud hands over the reins to Prashant Tripathy (Currently Senior Director & CFO) and V Viswanand, current Senior Director & COO to be designated as Deputy MD, which will be effective from January 2019.

Mphasis: Company approves Rs 1,350 per share as the price for buyback of equity shares.

Bajaj Finance: Company hiked fixed deposit (FD) rate of interest across customer categories.

Hotel Leela: Company defaulted on Rs 22.5 crore principal payment to LIC.

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 3, not a single stock is present in this list.