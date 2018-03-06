Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bears took control over D-Street in afternoon trade on Tuesday in an otherwise stable market and formed a strong bearish candle towards the closing of trade.

The index formed a bearish candle for the third consecutive session in a row to break below its crucial support placed at 10,276 which was the intraday low formed on February 6, 2018. The index hit the lowest level in 2018 after falling 1 percent in trade.

As long as the banking space remains under pressure, Nifty is unlikely to see a steep rise. If the index spends more time consolidating below 10,300 there could be a possibility of a breakdown of 200-DMA placed around 10,060, suggest experts.

The last hour selling in markets, weakened bulls control on D-Street, which was largely led by a selloff in banking space. The NiftyPSU index closed 2.8 percent lower, while Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent down at 24,448.45.

Nifty Bank opened positive but failed to hold above 25,000 zone and witnessed a sharp decline towards the 24,350 zone. It broke the day’s low witnessed during the Gujarat election results of 24,617 of December 2017 and resulted into a fresh trigger for selling pressure.

“Nifty Bank has also broken its 200-DEMA and has been making the lower top – lower bottom formation on the weekly scale. Index witnessed sustained selling after breaking the important support and fell down sharply in last hour of the session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, till it holds below 24750-24800 zones, weakness could continue towards 23900 then 23600 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at psychological 25000 zones,” he said.

The Nifty index opened positive, but failed to hold above its immediate hurdle of 10,430 zones and witnessed a sharp decline towards 10,215 levels. It hit an intraday high of 10,441 but then bears took control of the index and pushed it below 10,300. The Nifty closed 109 points lower at 10,249.

It is now trading below crucial short-term moving averages and the only trend that looks like a possibility is down. However, marginal technical bounce back could be expected. But, the trend in the short term has shifted south.

“The Nifty has finally broken down below its consolidation range of 10600 – 10300 levels as it registered a robust bearish candle and appears to have opened fresh leg of the downswing,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Technically speaking post this range breakdown ideally Nifty should head in southern direction by another 300 points towards 10,000 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in between support can be expected towards 10,099 levels which is its 200 Day Exponential Moving Average and for the time-being upsides shall be capped around 10,440 levels and unless this level is crossed on closing basis strength shall not be expected.

India VIX moved up 5.52 percent at 16.24. VIX has spiked about 15 percent in the last two trading sessions which are giving an upper hand to bears and upside seems to be capped as Put Call Ratio has been falling since the last four trading sessions.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,249.2. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,162.97, followed by 10,076.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,388.37 and 10,527.53.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,448.4. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,193.6, followed by 23,938.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,871.7, followed by 25,295.0.

Call Options Data:

In open interest, 10,700 has seen most call writing at 47.52 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the March series. The second-highest build-up has taken place at strike price 10,500, which has seen 45.98 lakh contracts and 10,400 strike price has accumulated 39.04 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,300, which saw the addition of 15.83 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which added 6.74 lakh contracts and 10,400, which added 5.73 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price 10,700, which shed 5.7 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put open interest of 37.18 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in March series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 35.32 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 30.11 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which saw addition of 4.25 lakh contracts, along with 10,000, which added 3.57 lakh contracts and 9,700, which added 1 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,100, which shed 5.26 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 1.8 lakh contracts and 10,600, which shed 0.87 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 620.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 734.33 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

23 stocks saw long build-up:

3 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

147 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

37 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Gayatri Projects Ltd: Forsta AP-Fonden bought 11,07,180 shares at Rs 208.70 per share while M/S Mentor Capital Limited sold 47,67,334 shares at Rs 208.70 per share. Also Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 13,43,103 shares at Rs 208.70 per share.

GSS Infotech Limited: Real Marketing Pvt Ltd bought 5,12,059 shares at Rs 52.76 per share.

Jindal Cotex Ltd: Albula Investment Fund Ltd sold 7,25,000 shares at Rs 7 per share.

Radha Madhav Corporation: Isika Infracon Pvt Ltd sold 14,00,000 shares at Rs 27.51 per share.

(For more bulk deals click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

IndusInd Bank: Artisan Partners, Birla Sun Life AMC, DE Shaw, DSP BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, MSD Capital, Temasek Holdings, Temasek International, TPG-Axon Capital Mgmt, Motilal Oswal, and Sands Capital Management met the management on March 6, 2018.

Yes Bank: The management met representatives from Deutsche Equities on March 5, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Avenue Supermarts: CRISIL revised outlook from Stable to its bank facilities. Rating at AA.

TCS: Virgin Atlantic Airlines Extends Strategic Partnership With the firm For Further 5 Years

Sadbhav Infra: Declared Lowest Bidder By NHAI For Hybrid Annuity Project In Karnataka

Tata Motors: SEBI asks the firm to complete internal inquiry on leakage of Info In 3 Months

UltraTech Cement: FPI Investment Limit Increased From 30% to 40% Of Paid-up Capital

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as DHFL, Fortis, HDIL, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce.