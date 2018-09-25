Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Positive global cues, short covering and a bit of value buying in beaten down stocks helped the market snap a five-day losing streak on Tuesday.

The index made a bullish candle on the daily charts, resembling a Piercing Pattern.

Piercing Pattern is generally called as a bullish reversal pattern. It occurs in a downtrend and is comprised of two candlesticks. The first candlestick is a long black candle, accompanied by high volume. The next candlestick makes a lower low, but then rallies to close above the midpoint of the first candlestick, but not above the opening of that candle. This pattern is one of the first signs that a potential bullish reversal is in play.

In a perfect piercing pattern, opening will be below previous day’s closing price and the close will be above the mid-point of previous sessions candle body but Tuesday’s opening was almost close to Monday’s closing price.

The Nifty50 after opening flat fell sharply and hit an intraday low of 10,882.85. It managed to recoup losses in morning trade itself amid volatility but slipped into red again in afternoon followed by sharp recovery in last hour of trade which helped the index climb above 11,000 levels to hit day's high of 11,080.60. The index closed 100.10 points higher at 11,067.50.

"It was heartening to see bulls emerge as winners in a choppy session before signing off the day with a bullish candle formation which resembles a Piercing Pattern which is bullish reversal sign," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said as couple of oscillators on lower time frame chart generated a buy signal including twin momentum oscillators, he expects this rally to extend for next couple of sessions. "In such a scenario initial targets can be somewhere between 11,170–11,250 levels."

But the real challenge for bulls going forward is to clear the critical resistance of 11,350 levels which can catapult the short term trend in favour of bulls, he feels.

For time being he advised traders to refrain from creating fresh shorts unless some signs of weakness are visible once again. "Meanwhile trade for next couple of days can remain on long side with a market stop below 10,866 levels."

India Volatility Index fell 5.3 percent to 16.50.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,067.45 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,940, followed by 10,812.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,137.8 and 11,208.1.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,330.35, up 360 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,870.04, followed by 24,409.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,598.74, followed by 25,867.17.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 25.35 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 24.85 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,600, which has accumulated 24.13 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,100 strike, which added 1.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 which added 0.21 lakh contracts and 10,700 which added 0.16 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500 which shed 5.23 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which shed 4.66 lakh contracts and 11,600 which shed 4.3 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 37.48 lakh con tracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 27.96 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.50 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 4.89 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,000 which added 3.47 lakh contracts and 10,600 strike which added 3.12 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which shed 5.16 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,200 which shed 3.89 lakh contracts and 11,300 which shed 3.95 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,231.7 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,284.26 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

53 stocks saw a long buildup

71 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

49 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

35 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Bhagwati Banquets: Black Rock Financial Services sold 1,61,024 equity shares of the company at Rs 15.68 per share.

ICICI Lombard GIC: Tamarind Capital Pte Limited sold 27,11,596 shares of the company at Rs 800.01 per share.

Kapston Facilities: Ramachandra Naidu Chereddi bought 49,200 shares of the company at Rs 93.6 per share.

Supreme Infrastructure: Dedhia Pallavi Deven bought 1,80,000 shares of the company at Rs 27.07 per share.

Ujjivan Financial Services: IIFL Select Series II bought 9,01,000 shares of the company at Rs 267.58 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

FIEM Industries: Company's officials are meeting Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers on September 27.

PSP Projects: Company's officials are meeting IDFC Securities on September 26.

Talbros Automotive Components: Company's officials will be meeting investor and analyst at the plant on September 26.

Kirloskar Brothers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 25 to consider results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts: Company will be meeting IDFC MF, institutional investor on October 4.

Prism Johnson: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 31 to consider results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

LT Foods: Company's officials are attending Prabhudas Lilladher Consumption Conference on September 27.

Geojit Financial Services: Analyst/institutional investors conference call to be held on September 26 to discuss the implications of SEBI's cut in TER for mutual funds on the asset management industry and the company.

Banswara Syntex: Company will be meeting investors & analysts on September 26.

Shriram City Union Finance: Company's officials are meeting Sixteenth Street Capital on September 27 in Chennai.

Stocks in news

Bank of Baroda: Moody's affirms bank's ratings, outlook stable.

RITES: Company has a joint venture company i.e. BNV Gujarat Rail Private Limited. Company has remitted second tranche of investment for an amount of Rs 24,70,000 to subscribe joint venture company's right issue.

NHPC: Unit 2 of Parbati-II HE Project (4 x 200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been successfully synchronised with the grid at 10-11 MW load. Further, the Load throw off test on Unit 2 has been carried out successfully at 25 percent load (50MW) and at 100MW (50 percent load).

Glenmark Pharma: Board meeting will be held on September 28 to consider opportunistic tenders or buybacks of any part of its Singapore listed foreign currency convertible bonds, being, its $200 million 2 percent resettable onward starting equity linked securities due June 28, 2022 issued in 2016 (FCC Bonds) and / or, its $200 million 4.5 percent senior notes due 2021 issued in 2016 (FCY Bonds).

Blue Dart Express: Company expands reach in order to deliver to every Indian Home by December 2018.

Minda Industries: Uno Minda appointed Sunil Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer on retirement of Sudhir Jain.

Cosmo Films: Company announced installation of a new solvent less lamination machine at its Karjan plant, Vadodara.

Sumeet Industries: Brickwork Rating India has revised rating of bank loan facilities of the company.

Ulfex: FlexFilms forays into online space with the launch of its E-Commerce website FLEX-BuzzR to market its entire range of films in European region.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Brickworks Ratings revised rating on non-convertible debenture of Rs 3,550 crore to C (SO) from BB- (SO).

Majesco: Company appointed Adam Elster as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Ketan Mehta, Majesco Co-Founder and current CEO, has decided to retire from the operational role after 36 years of service and will continue to serve Majesco as the Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Avenue Supermarts: Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs 65 crore; CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of the company from AA/Positive to AA+/Stable.

Kallam Textiles: Board to consider Right Issue on September 29.

VXL Instruments: MV Nagaraj has resigned as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 26, Adani Power and DHFL are present in this list.