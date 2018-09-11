Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

After a gap-up opening, the Nifty 50 remained volatile in early trade on September 12. The index, however, wiped out all gains in later part of the session to breach the psychological 11,300-mark. Further weakness in the rupee and trade war tensions hit market sentiment.

The market corrected sharply for the second consecutive session, forming large bearish candle which resembles like 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick chart.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

The Nifty50 after opening gap up at 11,476.85 managed to hit an intraday high of 11,479.40 amid volatility in morning, but suddenly in the last couple of hours of trade it started falling sharply to break 11,300-mark and hit day's low of 11,274. The index closed 150.60 points or 1.32 percent lower at 11,287.50.

"Nifty50 registered a large bear candle for second day in a row suggesting that the market is in the clutches of bears as of now," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, as momentum on the downside picked up it is fast approaching its critical supports placed between 11,100–11,050 levels where it can be expected to hit a bottom, he said.

He further said in between meaningful support is available around 11,200 levels where it may make an attempt to stabilise in the next session as bears will like cover their shorts ahead of Thursday’s holiday.

On the upsides unless it registers a close above 11,480 levels near term strength will not be expected in the broader markets, he feels.

India VIX rose by 0.14 percent to 15.22.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,287.50 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,214.53, followed by 11,141.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,419.93 and 11,552.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,807.50, down 394.25 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,613.67, followed by 26,419.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,159.87, followed by 27,512.23.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 46.87 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,600 strike price, which now holds 43.08 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 35.64 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 11,400, which added 12.88 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,500 which added 9.99 lakh contracts and 11,600 which added 5.54 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700, which shed 1.65 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 which shed 0.24 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 42.94 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,400 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 39.64 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 37.59 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 2.63 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,200 which added 2.42 lakh contracts and 10,900 which added 2.16 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 5.66 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,600 which shed 1.47 lakh contracts and 11,400 which shed 1.34 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,454.36 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 749.62 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

4 stocks saw a long buildup

18 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

94 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

91 stocks saw long unwinding

Stocks in news

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 12, not a single stock is present in this list.