Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 extended losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, falling briefly below 11,500 levels intraday after the rupee hit record low of 71.57 against the dollar. The index closed sharply lower, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

All sectoral indices closed in the red with bank, auto, FMCG, metal and pharma stocks correcting upto 2 percent. IT was the only gainer, rising 2 percent on rupee weakness.

The midcaps and smallcaps were the worst hit as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell more than 2.5 percent.

The Nifty50 remained volatile from the beginning of trade, opening at 11,598.75 and closing at 11,520.30. The index, after opening higher, fell immediately and bounced back again to hit an intraday high of 11,602.55, but erased those gains to trade lower. It managed to rebound in afternoon but failed to hold those gains and hit an intraday low of 11,496.85 before closing 62.10 points down at 11,520.30.

"Nifty50 continued its journey on downward trajectory as intraday pull back attempts attracted fresh bout of selling pressure before signing off the session with a bearish candle," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

However, he said as Nift50 is trading into its initial support levels placed in the zone of 11,500–11,480, bulls can make one more pull back attempt in the next trading session.

"Hence, as long as Nifty50 doesn’t drift down below 11,480 levels some sort of relief can be expected for bulls in next couple of trading sessions," he added.

He feels a close below 11,480 will further accentuate the selling pressure initially towards 11,424 levels and as this entire corrective phase is expected to last for couple of weeks with a top in place around 11,760 levels traders are advised to make use of rallies if any to exit their stuck up positions and should wait for some signs of strength before creating fresh longs.

India VIX moved up by 2.87 percent to 13.78 and a sudden jump in volatility in last two sessions is a cause of concern for immediate basis.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,520.30 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,477.23, followed by 11,434.17. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,582.93 and 11,645.57.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,430.75, down 388.75 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,252.66, followed by 27,074.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,742.06, followed by 28,053.33.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 41.60 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for September series.

This was followed by the 12,000 strike price, which now holds 29.84 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 24.57 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800, which added 6.86 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 which added 5.01 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 12,100, which shed 2.51 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300, which shed 0.53 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 36.77 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for September series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 34.45 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 33.28 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 5.21 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,000 which added 3.19 lakh contracts and 11,400 which added 3.07 lakh contracts.

Highest Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700, which shed 5.62 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600, which shed 1.2 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 32.64 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 21.41 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

5 stocks saw long buildup

9 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

99 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

97 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

ADF Foods: ADF Foods bought 1,27,234 shares of itself at Rs 274.86 per share on the NSE.

Dynamatic Technologies: Girish Gulati HUF bought 43,225 shares of the company on NSE and 39,778 shares on BSE at Rs 1,625.04 per share. However, Goldman Sachs India sold 42,921 shares of the company at Rs 1,625.01 per share on NSE and 40,000 shares at Rs 1,625.06 per share on BSE.

JM Financial: Saif India VI FII Holdings bought 53,00,000 lakh shares of the company at Rs 121.96 per share on NSE.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: Promoter Sudha Dattatray Mhaiskar bought 9,37,000 shares of the company at Rs 50.99 per share on BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 28.

SBI Life Insurance Company: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27.

Mahindra Logistics: Company will be participating in Elara Conference on September 5 to brief several analysts/investors/funds on the general business overview and financial results for the quarter ended June 2018.

Stocks in news

Indiabulls Ventures: Board members approved to provide another opportunity to 1,515 shareholders holding 3,98,516 Rights equity shares for payment of First Call Money, by providing a separate window of 15 days i.e. September 10-24.

CES Limited: Company to issue bonus share in the ratio of 1:27, i.e., 27 equity shares for every 1 equity share held, to members as on the record date fixed as September 21.

One stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 5, Adani Enterprises is present in this list.