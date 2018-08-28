Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian market hit fresh records on August 28 supported by positive global cues. The Nifty50 hit a new high of 11,760, but witnessed profit booking at higher levels and closed near its opening level forming a ‘Doji’ type of candle on the daily candlestick charts.

Although the Nifty50 surpassed 11,750, it witnessed profit booking near 11,760 which pushed the index towards 11,700 levels. However, bulls managed to pull the index near its opening level of 11,731. The index finally closed 46 points higher at 11,738.

A Doji usually means indecisiveness among bulls and bears, but the momentum remains strong which could take the index towards 11,800 levels; hence, investors should remain long with a stop loss below 11,700 levels, suggest experts.

"Albeit Nifty50 made a strong opening with a gap-up, but by the end of the day it closed almost at the same point where it opened which resulted in a Doji kind of indecisive formation on the charts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"At this point in time, the index may look as if it is heading higher but the market internals has a different story to narrate as advance-decline ratio remained negative suggesting profit booking across the board," he said.

Mohammad advises traders to remain cautious and maintain a stop below 11,700 on a closing basis as such a close can be an initial sign of weakness for the near-term. In case the bulls chose to fuel the rally further then it can continue up to 11,850 levels.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,738 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,712, followed by 11,686. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,762 and 11,786.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,269, up 5 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,152, followed by 28034. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,388, followed by 28,506.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 26.53 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,700 strike price, which now holds 20.75 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,000, which has accumulated 16.07 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800, which added 2.3 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 which added 0.73 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700, which shed 7.3 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500, which shed 7.5 lakh contracts and 11,600 which shed 6.7 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 34.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 34.74 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,400 strike price, which has now accumulated 32.03 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,700 which added 16.21 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 which added 3 lakh contracts and 11,900 which added 0.26 lakh contracts.

Highest Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which shed 4.8 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 which shed 3.79 lakh contracts and 11,600 which shed 3.98 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 161 crore and domestic institutional investors also sold Rs 199 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

40 stocks saw long buildup:

41 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

73 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

54 stocks saw long unwinding:

Bulk Deals

GTN Industries Limited: Girnar Transport Compny bought 2,36,119 shares at Rs 18.82 per share

Jet Airways (India) Ltd: Alphagrep Securities Private Limited bought 8,09,144 shares at Rs 286.33 per share

Sita Shree Food Products: Saianand Commercial Limited sold 2,15,000 shares at Rs 1.29 per share

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Jindal Poly Films: The compnay's Annual General meeting is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2018

Kwality: Company has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on September 1, 2018 at the registered office of the company.

Stocks in news

Intec Capital: Company approves re-appointment of Sanjeev Goel as Managing Director

RMG Alloy Steel: Appoints B K Goenka as Chairman of the Board Of Directors

Cyberscape Multimedia: Approves re-appointment of Anand S K as Managing Director

Jaiprakash Power: Company to mull conversion of loan of lenders into Compulsory Convertible Pref Share up to Rs 4,000 crore

Artson Engg: Company says it got purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Ind India of about Rs 15 crore

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Company says it executed a Corporate Agency Agreement with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company

Jet Airways: Will Induct 11 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts this fiscal year

JSW Steel: Replaces Lupin in fresh Nifty rejig; to be effective from September 28

Vedanta: Company bags 41 oil blocks, Oil India wins 9, ONGC settles for 2

Cochin Shipyard: Company pays dividend of Rs 122 crore to Government

Dredging Corp: Company declares 20 percent dividend for FY18