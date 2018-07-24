Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after opening above 11,100 levels remained positive throughout the session on global cues, though there was some volatility. The index gained for third consecutive session to end at record closing high on Tuesday, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

All sectoral indices participated in the rally except IT and Bank. Metal was the biggest gainer, rising 3 percent followed by Pharma (up 1.25 percent) and Realty (2.5 percent).

The broader markets also extended rally with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 1.3 percent and Smallcap rising 2.3 percent.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,109 and gained further strength to hit an intraday high of 11,143.40. It saw some profit booking in the middle of trade to hit day's low of 11,092.50 but did not turn in the red. The index end at record closing high of 11,134.30, up 49.50 points, and is 37 points away from its intraday all-time high of 11,171.55 seen on January 29.

"It appears to be a day of consolidation, post recent breakout on the bourses, as Nifty50 moved in a narrow range of 51 points despite sustaining above the breakout point of 11,080," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said these kind of rangebound moves can be an indication of dwindling momentum for next couple of trading sessions which may cap the upside for index between 11,150–11,171 kind of levels.

Besides price behaviour of Bank Nifty, which accommodates some of the heavy weights of Nifty50, is also pointing to slow down of momentum in Nifty50 as it is still struggling inside the 9-day old congestion zone without seeing a breakout, he added.

Hence, it looks prudent for short term traders to book profits and remain on sidelines till more clarity on upside strength emerges, Mohammad said. "On downsides it looks critical for the index to sustain above 11,000 on closing basis."

India VIX fell by 4.10 percent at 12.47 levels. Decline in VIX has given the comfort to bulls with fresh consolidation breakout. Rising Put Call Ratio with falling volatility suggests that Put writers have taken the market in their tight grip.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,134.30 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,103.4, followed by 11,072.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,154.3 and 11,174.3.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,974.40, down 33.75 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,852.4, followed by 26,730.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,112.2, followed by 27,250.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 32.20 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 11,100 strike price, which now holds 28.02 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 21.75 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200 which added 1.65 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 8.2 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which shed 6.16 lakh contracts and 10,800 which shed 4.59 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 55.28 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 38.40 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 37.31 lakh contracts in open interest.

The highest Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 14.79 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which added 2.57 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,800, which shed over 11.39 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 6.54 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 104.34 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 513.78 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

71 stocks saw long buildup

93 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

27 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

18 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Adani Enterprises: Asia Investment Corporation sold 80 lakh shares of the company at Rs 173.25 per share.

Kwality: Sanjay Dhingra sold 31.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 12.63 per share.

Sri Adhikari Brothers: Union Bank of India Treasury Branch sold 2,56,789 shares of the company at Rs 5.7 per share.

Maximus International: Overskud Multi Asset Management sold 48,000 shares of the company at Rs 40 per share.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions: Newedge Vinimay Private Limited bought 73,600 shares of the company at Rs 71.78 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

IL&FS Investment Managers: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 28.

ICRA: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Canara Bank: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 25.

Fortis Malar Hospitals: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Shanthi Gears: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

Ador Welding: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Sarda Energy: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 11.

GSS Infotech: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Capital First: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

Mcleod Russel India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Rushil Decor: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 11.

Repro India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Ansal Housing & Construction: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Rico Auto Industries: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Rallis India: Analyst meeting is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Eveready Industries: Company would be participating in a Small Group Investors' Conference Call organised by Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities India on July 26.

PVR: Company's officials will be participating in teleconference call on July 26 for a brief discussion by the management on the June quarter's earnings performance.

Bank of Baroda: Media meet and analysts' meet / presentation on bank's financial results for the Q1FY19 will be held on July 27 and July 28, respectively.

Welspun Enterprises: 24th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 14.

Century Plyboards: 37th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 14.

Stocks in news

Results on Wednesday: L&T, Ambuja Cements, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, BHEL, Bharti Infratel, Canara Bank, Crompton Greaves, Gruh Finance, KPIT, OBC, PVR, Reliance Nippon AMC, TTK Prestige, Intellect Design, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothi Labs, Karur Vysys bank, Shriram City Union, Syngene International, IRB Infrastructure, Tata Elxi, United Bank of India, Bharat Bijlee, Everest Industries, HCL Infosystems, NOCIL, Sanofi India, Security & Intelligence Services, SKF India, Welspun Enter, IFB Agro Industries, Acrysil, ADF Foods, Dishman Carbogen, GE T&D India, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Udaipur Cement

Asian Paints: Q1 consolidated profit rises 30 percent to Rs 571.3 crore versus Rs 440.7 crore; revenue rises 15.1 percent to Rs 4,390 crore versus Rs 3,815.3 crore (YoY).

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Q1 profit falls 30.5 percent to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 406 crore; net premium income increases 12.8 percent to Rs 5,438 crore versus Rs 4,820 crore (YoY).

ICICI Bank: Sandeep Batra of ICICI Prudential Life joined ICICI Bank as President-Corporate Centre. He will directly report to Sandeep Bakshi, COO, ICICI Bank.

Network18 Media: Q1 consolidated operating revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 1,124 crore versus Rs 1,025 crore; operating EBITDA at Rs 18 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 2 crore (YoY).

TeamLease: Q1 profit increases 2.8 percent to Rs 22 crore versus Rs 21.2 crore; revenue rises 4.5 percent to Rs 1,021.3 crore versus Rs 977.5 crore (QoQ).

Symphony: Q1 profit falls 49 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 39 crore; revenue slips 23.2 percent to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 190 crore (YoY).

Hexaware: Q2 consolidated profit rises 14 percent to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 134.3 crore; revenue increases 8.4 percent to Rs 1,136.7 crore versus Rs 1,049 crore (QoQ).

Borosil Glass Work: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 11.05 crore versus Rs 5.30 crore; revenue surges to Rs 72.24 crore versus Rs 50.09 crore (YoY).

Rane Brake Lining: Q1 profit falls to Rs 6.57 crore versus Rs 7.32 crore; revenue rises to Rs 122.3 crore versus Rs 100.5 crore (YoY).

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting on July 25 for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 97 crore through private placement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Brickwork Ratings India revised the rating from A- to BBB+ for unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated lower Tier II bonds - Series VII (Option B), of Rs 50.50 crore.

Jindal Steel & Power: Company is likely to get 20 percent of the 4.87 lakh tonne bid. It was lone bidder for global tender for rail tender floated by Indian Railways: Sources of CNBC-TV18.

Oil India: The company has signed a joint venture agreement at Guwahati in connection with formation of a JV company for construction of North-East Gas Grid Pipeline in the eight North-Eastern States, viz. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. The proposed JV Company will have equal equity contribution from all the five PSU JV partners.

Bharat Electronics: Govt will divest 5 percent in the company out of its 66.79 percent shareholding.

Andhra Bank: Bank has received capital infusion of Rs 2,019 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Indo Amines: Company signed the collaboration agreement with TOKYO based multinational Japan Tech Corporation.

TeamLease Services: Board approved acquisition of additional 21 percent stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited (Fresher's World). Company's stake in Fresher's World increases from 30 percent to 51 percent and Fresher's World will become subsidiary of TeamLease Services post completion of the transaction.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Company's long term rating has been revised by ICRA from A-(Positive outlook) to A (Stable Outlook) and the short term rating has been revised from A2+ to A1.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement: Kiln operations restarted on Tuesday. Due to heavy rainfall in Gir Somnath district, the operation of kiln and all upstream equipment was temporarily supsended till situation is back to normal.

ICICI Bank: Bank to acquire Arthashastra Fintech for Rs 8.3 crore

One stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 25, Adani Enterprises is present in this list.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.