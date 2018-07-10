Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bulls maintained their power at Dalal Street for third consecutive session on Tuesday as the Nifty50 after a strong breakout above 10,900 levels in morning extended rally in later part of the session to reclaim 10,956.90 levels intraday.

The index also crossed Karnataka Election Result day's high of 10,929 and closed at five-month high, forming a solid Bullish candle on the daily charts.

The 50-share NSE Nifty which opened at 10,902.75 rallied further as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,956.90, before closing 94.40 points or 0.87 percent higher at 10,947.30, the highest closing level since February 1, 2018.

After a rangebound trade for around two months, the strong breakout indicated that the Nifty could be heading towards its earlier all-time highs of 11,171 touched on January 29, experts said.

"Finally Nifty50 appears to have registered a decisive breakout there by shrugging off the last 8 weeks of rangebound behaviour as it registered a solid bullish candle with a strong gap up opening," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

With this decisive breakout, after a pause of two months, Nifty50 can be heading to retest its life time highs placed around 11,171 levels registered in last February, he said. "On the downsides Tuesday’s gap zone of 10,876–10,860 shall be deemed to be a sacrosanct support and one can remain bullish as long as Nifty50 sustains above the said gap area."

He said the current upswing in markets shall get strengthened further going forward as short covering rally may kick in with indices trading above all critical hurdles on the way to their life time highs. "Hence, traders are advised to consider dips as fresh buying opportunities and look for targers of 11,170 in next couple of months."

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said the index also managed to surpass 78.6 percent retracement of the fall from 11,171 to 9,951 on closing basis. "The key Fibonacci level was placed at 10,910. Thus the bulls seem to be pushing the index for higher levels."

He said the daily upper Bollinger Band that had become flat over last several sessions has now started expansion along with the price action. "Hence the index now looks set to test its weekly upper Bollinger Band, which is close to 11,100. On the other hand, the level of 10,800 shall act as a crucial support."

India VIX closed flattish at 12.39 levels. VIX has been falling down from last five trading sessions and lower volatility indicates bullish stance of market till it remains below 13.50 zones.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,947.25 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,896.97, followed by 10,846.73. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,977.17 and 11,007.13.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,894.55, up 141.25 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,802.2, followed by 26,709.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,963.3, followed by 27,032.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.01 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 32.24 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 27.02 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 2.45 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which added 1.26 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 3.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 2.93 lakh contracts and 10,700 which shed 2.84 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 52.07 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 46.7 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 39.91 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 14.02 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 13.18 lakh contracts and 10,700, which added 3.8 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,400, which shed over 0.77 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 0.57 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 20.73 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 293.96 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

80 stocks saw long build-up

79 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

27 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

21 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Bright Solar: Beeline Broking Ltd bought 5,40,000 shares at Rs 36.80 per share and Purplestone Advisors Private Limited bought 3,87,000 shares at Rs 37.38 per share

Century Enka: Camden Industries Limited sold 6,00,000 shares at Rs 230.02 per share

High Ground: Arcadia Share & Stock Brokers Private Limited bought 10,67,502 shares at Rs 14.84 per share

Manappuram Finance: Quinag Acquisition (FPI) Ltd bought 260,00,000 shares at Rs 105 per share

Uttam Value Steels: Metal Industrial Pvt Ltd sold 404,41,000 shares at Re 0.10 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Suraj: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 19.

VRL Logistics: Analyst meet with CGS-CIMB Securities (India) on July 11.

Balmer Lawrie: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 28.

Bandhan Bank: Analyst meet post results announcement on July 18.

Lloyds Steels Industries: 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on August 9.

Mafatlal Industries: 104th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 31.

Inditrade Capital: 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on August 3.

L&T Finance Holdings: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 20.

Reliance Communications: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 18.

KIC Metaliks: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 27.

Benares Hotels: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on August 7.

Berger Paints: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on August 3.

Finolex Cables: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on August 13.

Taj GVK: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on August 3.

Sterlite Technologies: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 19.

Pritish Nandy Communications: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 18.

21st Century Management: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 19.

Valecha Engineering: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 19.

JK Tyre & Industries: Board meeting to be held for June quarter earnings announcement on July 18.

Damodar Industries: Board meeting to be held to consider June quarter earnings and proposal of sub-division of equity shares on July 28.

Capri Global Capital: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 2.

JBF Industries: Annual General Meeting to be held on August 3.

DFM Foods: Annual General Meeting on August 6.

Stocks in news

TCS: Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 7,340 crore versus Rs 6,904 crore; revenue up 6.8 percent at Rs 34,261 crore versus Rs 32,075 crore (QoQ). Constant currency revenue growth at 4.1 percent and Dollar revenue up 1.6 percent at $5,051 million.

Axis Bank: Board recommends names of 3 candidates for the position of MD & CEO. The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma whose term as MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB & Carlyle Group to sell at least 51 percent stake in company to potential acquirers. PNB owns 32.79 percent & Carlyle Group 32.36 percent in the company.

Andhra Bank: Board approves raising of equity via preferential issue, QIP & FPO.

IDBI Bank: LIC-IDBI Bank deal may trigger an open offer. LIC has not approached SEBI yet for an exemption on open offer. Preferential allotment of shares to LIC may also be possible, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting government official.

Shalimar Paints: Board approved the draft letter of offer of the company in respect of the proposed rights issue not exceeding an amount of Rs 240 crore and restablishment of Nashik Plant of the company and establishment of new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) at Nashik Plant.

KEC International: Company wins new orders worth Rs 1,357 crore.

Saksoft: After the acquisition of 20 percent, Saksoft holds 80 percent of equity share capital of Dream Orbit Softech Private Limited.

KIC Metaliks: Board on July 27 to consider sub-division of equity share of the company of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Kridhan Infra: Associate company VNC wins order worth Rs 74.2 crore.

JVL Agro Industries: Pledge of shares of promoter director - Adarsh Jhunjhunwala.

ASM Technologies: Company has signed the LLP agreement and the related documents pertaining to investment in RV Forms & Gears.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 11, IDBI is present in this list.