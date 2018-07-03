Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started on a flat note followed by small correction, managed to gain strength in the morning itself and remained in a tight range on the higher side for the rest of the session but failed to hold 10,700 levels.

The index formed a small bullish candle as the closing price was higher than the opening level and also an inside bar kind of pattern on the daily charts.

An inside bar pattern is formed when index trades within the high and low range of the previous day (Monday), which means that the index traded inside the trading range of the previous day. It is a two candlestick price pattern.

The Nifty opened above its previous closing levels at 10,668.60 but the correction in Asian peers forced it to hit an intraday low of 10,630.25. The follow through buying and recovery in Asian counterparts then helped it regain strength in the morning itself to hit an intraday high of 10,713.30 before it finally closed 42.60 points higher at 10,699.90.

The index recovered 70 points from day's low to close above 50-DMA of 10,694.

Despite today's recovery, the index is still in favour of bears, experts said, adding that it needs to close above 10,736 levels to show some strength.

"Nifty index formed an inside bar pattern on daily scale as it traded in the trading range of last session. It formed a small Hammer candle with the support near to its 50-DEMA," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

He now feels that it has to continue to hold above 10,660 zones to witness an up move towards 10,770 and then 10835 levels, while on the downside supports are seen at 10,600 and 10,550 zones.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan, also told Moneycontrol that the Nifty, which traded within the last session's trading range, resulted in an Inside bar formation whereas the last session was a bearish Outside bar. "This makes the swing high of 10,736 a crucial hurdle on closing basis."

He said on the flip side, breakout level for the Inside bar is at 10,604. "Overall set up suggests that today’s move was nothing but a minor degree bounce and the overall outlook continues to be in favour of the bears."

"In terms of the wave structure, we are witnessing subdivisions on the way down. By the time the subdivisions resolve themselves, the index can tumble down to test the May low of 10,417 with potential to slide down to lower levels," Ratnaparkhi said.

India VIX fell down up by 2.77 percent at 13 levels. Lower volatility indicates limited downside and decline is being bought.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,699.9 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,648.97, followed by 10,598.03. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,732.07 and 10,764.23.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,204.1 on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,125.37, followed by 26,046.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,299.47, followed by 26,394.83.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 36.34 lakh contracts was at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 28.15 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 27.39 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 81,600 contracts, followed by 11,100, which added 69,600 contracts and 11,300, which added 36,900 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 2.12 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 65,500 contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 51.64 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 34.25 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 32.59 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 4.07 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which added 4.05 lakh contracts and 10,500, which added 1.78 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 11,000, which shed over 75,000 contracts, followed by 10,100, which shed 36,175 contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,043.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 278.84 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

85 stocks saw long build-up

68 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

38 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

17 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Filatex India: Savita Holdings Private Limited sold 14,00,000 shares at Rs 45 per share

Suumaya Lifestyle: Newedge Vinimay Private Limited bought 3,04,000 shares at Rs 18.32 per share

Windsor Machines: Indianivesh Capitals Limited bought 3,40,000 shares at Rs 104.97 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

APL Apollo Tubes: Finance Committee of Board of Directors to meet on July 6 to discuss proposed allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Bata India: The firm will hold a Board meeting on July 20, 2018 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in news

Ashoka Buildcon: The firm received Rs 22.4 crore in a settlement agreement with NHAI.

Shipping Corporation: Vijay Jadhao appointed as non-official, part-time (Independent) Director on the Board of SCI.

Fortis Healthcare: The company has received binding bids on July 3, 2018.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The firm has emerged as L-1 bidder for an order worth Rs 700 crore.

ICICI Prudential: Board approves appointment and remuneration of NS Kannan as MD and CEO

Tata Coffee: Company gets shareholder nod to reappoint Sanjiv Sarin as MD and CEO and Chacko Purackal Thomas as Deputy CEO

ICRA: Downgrades Aspire Housing to A+ From AA-. It is the housing finance arm of Motilal Oswal Securities.

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 4, no stocks are present in this list.