Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended gains for a second consecutive session with the benchmark indices rising six-tenth of a percent on March 29, backed by positive global cues amid Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Buying in select banking and financial stocks including HDFC pair, IT, and pharma stocks aided the rally.

The BSE Sensex climbed 350 points to 57,944, while the Nifty50 jumped 103 points to 17,325 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle which resembles the Hanging Man kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

"Technically, this pattern indicates follow-through upmove amidst a range movement. Presently, the Nifty is making an attempt to stage an upside breakout of the range movement of the last 6-7 sessions around 17,450 levels. This is a positive indication and one may expect a sharp upmove in the market on the breakout of sideways range movement," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti says the short term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive. "A sustainable move above 17,500 levels is likely to pull the Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of around 17,800-18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,250," he says.

The broader markets were also backed by bulls as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.3 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,259, followed by 17,194. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,367 and 17,410.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty climbed 137 points to close at 35,847 on March 29. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,577, followed by 35,306. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 36,047 and 36,248 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 91.76 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 67.10 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, which has accumulated 56.69 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,800 strike, which added 10.53 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike which added 7.24 lakh contracts, and 17,400 strike which added 6.69 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,200 strike, which shed 20.93 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike which shed 12.33 lakh contracts and 18,000 strike which shed 12.05 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 66.09 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 63.33 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike, which has accumulated 58.67 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,600 strike, which added 30.71 lakh contracts, followed by 17,300 strike, which added 30.17 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike which added 17.25 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,400 strike, which shed 5.45 lakh contracts, followed by 16,200 strike which shed 5.14 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike which shed 2.55 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, and Torrent Pharma among others on March 29.

58 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Eicher Motors, Indus Towers, Intellect Design Arena, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.

40 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including PVR, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, M&M Financial Services, NTPC, and IndiaMART InterMESH.

34 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Hero MotoCorp, MRF, United Breweries, State Bank of India, and BHEL.

69 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including Honeywell Automation, Abbott India, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Gas, and Cummins India.

Bulk deals

: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 55,83,625 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,068.35 per share. These shares were valued at Rs 596.52 crore.

Analysts/Investors Meetings on March 30

eClerx Services: The company's officials will meet L&T Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, DSP Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Sterlite Technologies: The company's officials will meet SBI General Insurance.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Lion Global Investors, RWC Partners, FSSA Investment Managers, Comgest Asset Management, and Fullerton Fund Management Company.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The company's officials will meet Nippon, White Oak, UTI, and Max Life.

JSW Steel: The company's officials will meet institutional investors.

Gland Pharma: The company's officials will meet Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and Sands Capital.

Greaves Cotton: The company's officials will meet TCG AMC, AV Fincorp, Varanium Capital Adviors, Prudent Value Partners, Moneybee, Oculus, Family Office Sundram, Oaklane Capital, and Quantam AMC.

Stocks in News

ONGC: The Government of India proposed to sell more than 9.43 crore equity shares (0.75 percent of the total paid-up equity) through an offer for sale on March 30 and March 31. The government also has an option to sell another lot of more than 9.43 crore equity shares via OFS, collectively representing a 1.5 percent stake. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 159 per share.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker will increase the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 5, 2022, to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The price increase will be up to Rs 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific models and the market.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement - Jaykaycem (Central). The MoU is for the development of a 50-km long new railway line between Devendra Nagar and Puraina in West Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh through SPV mode.

IDBI Bank: The board has granted in-principle approval for divestment of the bank's stake up to 11.10 percent in National Securities Depository (NSDL) through a market-driven process, and also approved selling the bank's entire stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas), pursuant to exercise of Call option by Ageas.

InterGlobe Aviation: Jiten Chopra has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. The board has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as the new CFO.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 132-room hotel project at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand under the company's brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts - Luxury. The hotel is expected to be operational by March 2025. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing this hotel.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 35.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,713.31 crore on March 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Vodafone Idea, PVR, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for March 30. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

