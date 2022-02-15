Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before opening bell

The market strongly defended 200-day simple moving average of 16,811 on the Nifty50 and recouped all its previous day's losses after geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. All sectors participated in the market rally with banking & financials, auto, IT and realty being the biggest gainers.

The BSE Sensex spiked 1,736 points or 3 percent to 58,142, while the Nifty50 jumped 510 points or 3 percent to 17,352.50 and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts.

"The Nifty50 has filled the falling window gap created after the gap down opening on February 14. Going ahead the index hurdle is at 17,450 (20-day simple moving average)," says Malay Thakkar, Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital.

"If the index manages to breach and sustain above 17,450, we might see it moving higher to 17,640 followed by 17,780. However, on the downside major support for the index is placed at 17,100," he added.

The broader markets were also backed by bulls on February 15 as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 2.86 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 2.5 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,003, followed by 16,653. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,538 and 17,725.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank also traded sharply higher, rising 1,261 points or 3.4 percent to 38,170 on February 15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 37,137, followed by 36,105. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,717 and 39,264 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 24.45 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 21.8 lakh contracts, and 17600 strike, which has accumulated 15.30 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18100 strike, which added 1.74 lakh contracts, followed by 17800 strike which added 1.64 lakh contracts, and 17300 strike which added 1.32 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17000 strike, which shed 3.44 lakh contracts, followed by 17900 strike which shed 2.34 lakh contracts and 16900 strike which shed 2.15 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.15 lakh contracts was seen at 16500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 17000 strike, which holds 32.31 lakh contracts, and 16900 strike, which has accumulated 14.02 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17300 strike, which added 4.26 lakh contracts, followed by 17200 strike, which added 4.14 lakh contracts, and 17100 strike which added 3.26 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16500 strike, which shed 1.55 lakh contracts, followed by 17600 strike which shed 1.24 lakh contracts, and 18000 strike which shed 1.22 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

70 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

2 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 2 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

6 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 6 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

122 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here is the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Cipla: Promoter M K Hamied sold 67,23,252 equity shares in the pharma company at Rs 910.15 per share, and another promoter Y K Hamied offloaded 1,34,46,504 equity shares in the company at Rs 910.05 per share via open market transactions on the BSE as per the bulk deals data. The combined stake sale represented little more than 2 percent of total paid up equity in Cipla.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Gautam Gopikishan Makharia acquired 1,79,396 equity shares via open market transactions, in the company at Rs 206.92 per share. However, Fashions Brands (India) sold 1,66,027 equity shares at Rs 206.83 per share on the NSE, as per the bulk deals data.

Analysts/Investors Meeting

Eicher Motors: The company's officials will meet Vontobel Asset Management, Millenium Partners, UBS Asset Management, Mirae Asset Global Management, White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP, and Nippon India Mutual Fund on February 16.

PSP Projects: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Securities on February 16.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on February 16.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: The company's officials will meet IDBI Capital Market and Securities on February 16.

Torrent Power: The company's officials will attend Axis Capital India Conference on February 16.

Dalmia Bharat: The company's officials will attend Jefferies - India MidCap Summit on February 16.

Rossari Biotech: The company's officials will attend Ambit's Chemicals CXO Conclave on February 16.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The company's officials will meet Thornburg on February 16; and Lazard on February 17.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: The company's officials will meet Unifi Capital on February 17; and Broadview Research, & Prospero Tree on February 18.

Kesoram Industries: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 18, to discuss financial results.

Electrosteel Castings: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 18, to discuss financial performance.

Metro Brands: The company's officials will meet Prabhudas Lilladher on February 22.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company's officials will attend Annual Investor Conference of Kotak Institutional Equities on February 21.

Stocks in News

Vedant Fashions: The company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE, on February 16. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 866 per share. It would be third listing in year 2022 after AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar.

Punjab & Sind Bank: NPA account, IL & FS Tamil Nadu Power Company with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud. The bank reported this fraud to RBI and has already made provisions amounting to Rs 59.54 crore.

Wheels India: ICRA has downgraded its long term rating for bank lines to ‘A-‘, from ‘A’ earlier while keeping outlook stable. The rating agency also downgraded its short term rating for bank lines to ‘A2+’, from ‘A1’ earlier.

Burger King India: The company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and finalised the issue price at Rs 129.25 per share, a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 136.05 per share.

Torrent Power: The company completed transaction of acquisition of 100 percent stake in special purpose vehicle Visual Percept Solar Projects. The acquisition was as per the Share Purchase Agreement between Torrent Power, and Blue Daimond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills.

Redington India: Investor Marina IV (Singapore) Pte Ltd sold 2.14 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on February 11. As a result, its shareholding in the company dropped to 3.22 percent, from 5.36 percent earlier.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made net selling of Rs 2,298.76 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 4,411.60 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

