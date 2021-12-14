Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended correction for the third consecutive session on December 14, as investors and traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting to be announced on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex declined 166.33 points to 58,117, while the Nifty50 slipped 43.40 points to 17,325 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

"Nifty has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart but has made a lower high low compared to the previous candle indicating weakness. If Nifty sustains below 17,200, it may slip further towards 17,100-17,000 in the near term, while on the higher side, 17,400-17,500 levels are likely to act as an immediate resistance zone," says Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

The daily strength indicator RSI (relative strength index) has turned flat, indicating ease of bullish momentum, going forward, he adds.

The broader markets closed on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.19 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rising 0.22 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,241.73, followed by 17,158.57. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,392.13 and 17,459.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank declined 31.30 points to 36,893.95 on December 14. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 36,613.16, followed by 36,332.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 37,106.87 and 37,319.84 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 37.79 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 22.50 lakh contracts, and 17,400 strike, which has accumulated 21.43 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 8.22 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike which added 2.71 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike which added 1.65 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,900 strike, which shed 60,000 contracts, followed by 16,800 & 16,700 strikes which shed 1,100 contracts each.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 49.46 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 29.15 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 28.86 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 7.4 lakh contracts, followed by 16,800 strike which added 1.44 lakh contracts and 16,700 strike which added 1.29 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 1.9 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 93,775 contracts, and 17,600 strike which shed 57,050 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

45 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

36 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

63 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

44 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Anand Rathi Wealth: Aalidhra Textool Engineers acquired 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 575.1 per share, Echjay Industries bought 3,42,871 equity shares at Rs 598.26 per share, Kamna Credits and Promoters acquired 3 lakh shares at Rs 600 per share, however, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 3,72,477 shares in the company at Rs 600 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Websol Energy System: India Max Investment Fund sold 2,70,580 equity shares in the company at Rs 83.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meeting

NRB Bearings: The company's officials will interact with analysts and investors on December 15.

Olectra Greentech: The company's officials will meet DSP Investment Managers on December 15.

Sastasundar Ventures: The company's officials will interact with analysts and investors on December 15.

Craftsman Automation: The company's officials will meet Stewart Investors, the UK on December 15.

Asian Paints India: The company's officials will meet Australian Super, and Baillie Gifford on December 15.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company's officials will meet Eternity Capital on December 15.

Nitin Spinners: The company's officials will interact with investors and analysts on December 17.

Accuracy Shipping: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on December 20.

Stocks in News

Mold-Tek Packaging: The company launched QIP issue on December 14 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per equity share for the QIP.

GR Infraprojects: The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed. Subsidiaries GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited and GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Private Limited have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on December 14.

Tamilnadu PetroProducts: CARE upgraded credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to A from A-, with a stable outlook.

Deepak Nitrite: The company's board of directors will meet on December 22 to consider raising funds.

SMS Lifesciences India: The company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement and Share-Subscription Agreement with ChemWerth Inc. USA, strategic investor and their associates on December 13, for divestment up to 10% shareholding in Mahi Drugs, and raising fresh equity in Mahi Drugs, on a private placement basis.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: ICRA has upgraded the company's credit rating to 'AA-' from 'A+' while reviewing the existing ratings.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore in the Indian equity market on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea - are under the F&O ban for December 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.