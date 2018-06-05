Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started the week with a mildly negative bias, failed to build momentum on Tuesday. The bears were successful in pushing the index below its crucial support placed at around 10,600.

The index made a 'Hammer'-like pattern on the daily candlestick chart. A Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern and is formed after a decline, while a Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. A Hammer consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support and then bounced back. The index bounced back near its 50-day EMA placed at around 10,549.

Investors are advised to remain cautious, and a decisive breach of 10,550 during the week could well put bears in the driving seat, suggest experts. On the other hand, a close above 10,620 could put bulls in a fighting position.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,630, rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,633.15. Bears took control in the second half and pushed the index below 10,600 to hit an intraday low of 10,550. The index closed 35 points lower at 10,593.15.

"The Nifty registered a 'Hammer' kind of formation as it recoiled after testing its 50-day EMA. In this process, it also appears to have achieved its initial targets after slipping below 10,558 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Now, interesting observation is that if the corrective structure is in progress from the highs of 10,717 registered on the 29th of May, the pullback move from the lows of 10,417 registered on 23rd of May has not ended at a recent high of 10,770 levels then in Elliot Wave parlance this correction should end below 10,558 in the form of an Expanded Flat there by paving the way for continuation of pull back rally beyond 10,770 levels," he said.

Mohammad added that contrary to this optimistic scenario, if the downswing continues and the index decisively breaches 10,550, then it should head all the way down towards 10,400. Till more clarity emerges about the direction of the market, traders are advised to take a neutral stance on the indices.

India VIX fell 4.03 percent to 13.32. On the options front, maximum put open interest was seen at the 10,200 strike price, followed by the 10,600 strike price, while maximum call open interest was seen at the 11,000 strike price, followed by the 10,700 strike price.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key Nifty support and resistance levels

The Nifty closed at 10,593.2 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,551.67, followed by 10,510.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,633.97 and 10674.73.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,251.0. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,099.6, followed by 25,948.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,372.4, followed by 26,493.8.

Call option data

In terms of open interest, the 11,000 call option has seen the most call writing so far, with 45.69 lakh contracts being written. This level could act as a crucial resistance for the index in the June series.

The second-highest buildup was seen in the 10,700 call option, which has seen 33.26 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,800 call option has accumulated 31.74 lakh contracts.

The most call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which saw 5.96 lakh contracts getting written, followed by 10,800, which added 4.46 lakh contracts, and 10,900, which added 3.11 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at the 10,200 strike price, in which 35.57 lakh contracts have been added till date. This level could be a crucial support for the index in the June series.

The 10,600 put option comes next, with 34.28 lakh contracts being added so far, followed by the 10,500 put option, which has now accumulated 29.57 lakh contracts.

Maximum put writing was seen at the strike prices of 10,100, which added 2.06 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000, which added 1.68 lakh contracts, and 10,400, which added 1.67 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen most at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 1.61 lakh contracts, followed by the 10,300 strike price.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 474.33 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with higher delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that they are bullish on it.

23 stocks saw long build-up

41 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in prices is generally indicative of short covering.

86 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in prices is generally indicative of a buildup of short positions.

59 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk deals:

Bombay Dyeing: Jitendra Navlani bought 12 lakh shares of the firm at Rs 220.20 apiece.

Electrosteel Steels: Anurag Choudhary bought 2.15 crore shares at the rate of Rs 1.27 apiece.

Justdial: Shaastra Securities traded 7.92 lakh shares at Rs 528 apiece.

PC Jeweller: Vaibhav Stock & Derivatives Broking traded 37.64 lakh shares at Rs 130.5 apiece.

Reliance Communications: Shaastra Securities exchanged over 1.7 crore shares at Rs 14.8 apiece.

(For more bulk deals click here)

Analyst or board meet/briefings:

Tata Communications: The firm has an investors' meeting on June 7, 2018.

Bank of India: HDFC AMC, Tata MF, DHFL Pramaerica AMC, and Reliance Nippon Life AMC met the lender.

IndusInd Bank: The company participated in talks with multiple investors on June 5, 2018.

Union Bank of India: The bank’s representatives met officials from fund houses on June 5, 2018.

Stocks in the news:

Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps.

NMDC: The company’s iron ore output at 4.5 MT in 2 months of FY19

Hindustan Copper: Company gets nod to carry own exploration, FY19' capex at Rs 700 crore

1 stock under ban period on the NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the futures and options segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 6, DHFL is the only stock on the F&O ban list.