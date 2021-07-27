Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

After erasing gains in the afternoon, market traded lower for rest of the session and closed half a percent down on July 27, dragged by pharma, and select banking & financials, FMCG, auto, and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex declined 273.51 points to close at 52,578.76, while the Nifty50 fell 78 points to 15,746.50 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

"The daily price action has formed a sizable bearish candle forming lower High-Low compared to the previous session and has closed below previous session's low, indicating further weakness. With the current close, the index is approaching its four to six weeks multiple support zone of 15,700-15,600 levels, which remains a crucial level to watch for," Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

However, the next higher level to be watched is around 15,800, and any sustainable move above 15,800 levels may cause momentum towards 15,900-15,950 levels, he said.

The broader markets also ended in the red, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.43 percent and Smallcap 100 index fell 0.02 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,671.17, followed by 15,595.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,851.67 and 15,956.83.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank was down 152.25 points at 34,797.45 on July 27. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,611.97, followed by 34,426.54. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,084.47 and 35,371.54 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 70.70 lakh contracts was seen at 15900 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 15800 strike, which holds 69.60 lakh contracts, and 16000 strike, which has accumulated 69.32 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15700 strike, which added 20.60 lakh contracts, followed by 15800 strike which added 20.45 lakh contracts and 15900 strike which added 13.87 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16400 strike, which shed 1.96 lakh contracts, followed by 16000 strike which shed 1 lakh contracts, and 15500 strike which shed 33,750 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 57.62 lakh contracts was seen at 15000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15700 strike, which holds 45.06 lakh contracts, and 15500 strike, which has accumulated 41.61 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15000 strike, which added 7.5 lakh contracts, followed by 15700 strike which added 5.49 lakh contracts, and 15600 strike which added 4.26 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15800 strike, which shed 24.05 lakh contracts, followed by 15900 strike which shed 2.62 lakh contracts, and 15300 strike which shed 2.47 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

17 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

65 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

34 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Indbank Merchant Banking: Marwadi Wealth Management LLP acquired 2,46,155 equity shares in the company at Rs 31.78 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lasa Supergenerics: BNP Enterprises sold 3,11,105 equity shares in the company at Rs 72.58 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics: Barclays Securities India acquired 4,21,948 equity shares in the company at Rs 106.91 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 2,50,239 equity shares in the company at Rs 114.44 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: BC India Investments sold 25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 52.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Results on July 28, and Analysts/Investors Meeting

Results on July 28: Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Happiest Minds Technologies, Heritage Foods, HSIL, ICRA, IDBI Bank, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahanagar Gas, Mold-Tek Packaging, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Welspun India will release quarterly earnings on July 28.

United Drilling Tools: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 28, to discuss financial results.

Union Bank of India: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 29, to discuss financial results.

Aegis Logistics: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 30 to discuss operational & financial performance.

Welspun Corp: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 30 to discuss Q1FY22 results.

ADF Foods: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 30 to discuss financial results.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 30 to discuss the financial performance.

Nazara Technologies: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on August 2 to discuss financial results.

Alkem Laboratories: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on August 6, to discuss the Q1FY22 financial results.

Stocks in News

InterGlobe Aviation: The company posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.73 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 974.95 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 460.64 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 3,563.71 crore from Rs 3,309.19 crore YoY.

Foseco India: The company reported profit at Rs 6.3 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 2.92 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 75.07 crore from Rs 27.65 crore YoY.

Karnataka Bank: The bank reported profit at Rs 106.08 crore in Q1FY22 against profit of Rs 196.38 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 574.79 crore from Rs 535.12 crore YoY.

IIFL Finance: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.83 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,514.4 crore from Rs 1,286.95 crore YoY.

VST Industries: The company reported profit at Rs 70.44 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 75.71 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 368.11 crore from Rs 314.91 crore YoY.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 729.96 crore in the Indian equity market on July 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Vodafone Idea, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 28. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.