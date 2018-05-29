Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts but is trading above most of its crucial short-term moving averages.

The trend still remains on the upside as long as Nifty holds 10,700 on a closing basis, suggest experts. Being expiry week, large swings can be expected on either side; hence, traders are advised to trade with caution.

On the downside, crucial support is placed at 10,550 levels while on the upside, Nifty is likely to witness resistance around 10,735 levels.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,689, rose to an intraday high of 10,717 but then bears took control and pushed the index below 10,650 levels. The Nifty hit an intraday low of 10,616 before closing the day at 10,633, down 55 points.

“It appears to be a day of profit booking on the bourses, after strong gains witnessed in the preceding three sessions, owing to which market registered a bearish candle which engulfed Monday’s bullish candle body,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Unless 10,700 is decisively cleared in the next trading session, upsides can get capped around these levels with an initial downside target placed around 10,500 levels. However, on short-term charts as critical supports are not yet broken, bulls can slightly remain optimistic and sustaining above 10,600 in next session they can still have a window of opportunity for a comeback,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in case 10,700 is cleared on closing basis, then the index could head to test its interim top of 10,929 levels. Till a clear-cut directional move arises, traders are advised to take a neutral stance for the time-being.

India VIX remained flattish to close at 13.12 levels. A lower VIX even after the market fall suggests that decline could be bought again.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,633.3 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,593.87, followed by 10,554.43. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,694.97 and 10,756.63.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,254.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,126.96, followed by 25,999.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,476.76, followed by 26,698.73.

Call Options data

In terms of open interest, the 10,800 call option has seen the most call writing so far at 56.08 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the May series.

The second-highest buildup has taken place in the 10,700 call option, which has seen 45.99 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 11,000 call option has accumulated 38.61 lakh contracts.

Highest Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 12.61 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 5.77 lakh contracts, and 10,600, which added 4.41 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which shed 3.7 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 2.87 lakh contracts, and 10,500, which shed 2.49 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at a strike price of 10,500, in which 49.97 lakh contracts has been added till date. This could be a crucial resistance level for the index in May series.

The 10,600 put option comes next, having added 40.58 lakh contracts so far, and the 10,300 put option, which has now accumulated 29.32 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 11.82 lakh contracts and 10,700, which shed 5.57 lakh contracts along with 10,600, which shed 3.81 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 578.38 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

37 stocks saw long buildup:

27 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

96 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

51 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Vardhman Textiles: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 573,000 shares at Rs 1,245 per share

Ras Resorts: Tekchand R Shewaakramani HUF sold 160,000 shares at Rs 26.85 per share

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Astral: IDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Tata AMC and Franklin Templeton AMC will meet representatives of the firm on May 30, 2018.

Axis Bank: T Rowe Price, Antique Stock Broking, TT International and East Capital met the bank on May 29, 2018.

Grindwell Norton: Analysts’ meet is scheduled on June 1, 2018.

Kalpataru Power: The company is participating in an investors’ conference on June 4, 2018.

Tejas Networks: The company will be participating in a conference on May 30, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Avenue Supermarts: Incorporates Reflect Wholesale and Retail Pvt Ltd on May 28, 2018.

Fortis Healthcare: The firm has started fresh bidding process; Munjal-Burman's offer stands mutually terminated.

Bank of Baroda: Looks to sell NPAs worth Rs 2,954.28 crore and has invited expression of interest by June 15.

ICICI Bank: Appoints MD Mallya as an additional independent director on board w.e.f May 29.

Wheels India: Q4 net at Rs 19.5 crore

Glenmark Pharma: Q4 net profit at Rs 151.6 crore and revenue at Rs 2,279.8 crore

Greenply Industries: Q4 net profit at Rs 32.6 crore

Eveready Industries: Q4 net loss at Rs 16.2 crore

Balmer Lawrie: Q4 net profit at Rs 87.9 crore

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 30, 2018 stocks such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, IDBI, Jet Airways, JP Associates, and Just Dial are present in this list.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd and publishes Moneycontrol.com)