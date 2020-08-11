Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Indian market continued to trade in the positive territory on August 11, with the Nifty logging gains for the sixth consecutive session and Sensex rising for the fourth session on the trot.

Positive global cues influenced sentiment as hopes of stimulus from the US, improving economic data points from China and the reports of the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia underpinned the mood of the market.

The Sensex closed 225 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 38,407.01 and the Nifty ended at 11,322.50, with a gain of 52 points, or 0.46 percent.

"Markets are gradually inching higher, taking cues from the favourable global markets. However, cautiousness at the domestic level is keeping a check on the up move. The surge in the banking space is an encouraging sign but we reiterate our view to limit positions to quality counters," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.

"Going forward, the upcoming macroeconomic data, such as CPI, and Supreme Court hearing on AGR case (Friday) would be on investors’ radar," he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,289.93, followed by 11,257.37. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,364.33 and 11,406.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed 1.49 percent higher at 22,227.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,085.46, followed by 21,943.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,323.26 and 22,419.33.

Maximum call OI of nearly 21.20 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strikes, which will act as crucial resistance in the August series.

This is followed by 11,300, which holds 11.65 lakh contracts, and 11,800 strikes, which has accumulated 9.98 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 11,700, which added 1.86 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strikes, which added 1.52 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,200, which shed 94,350 contracts, followed by 11,000 strikes, which shed 66,150 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 30.74 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strikes, which will act as crucial support in the August series.

This is followed by 11,200, which holds 13.46 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes, which has accumulated 12.71 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 11,300, which added 2.08 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strikes, which added 82,875 contracts.

Put unwinding was witnessed at 11,200, which shed 22,650 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals (For more bulk deals, click here)

Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Thermax, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Balaji Amines, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Cummins India, eClerx Services, Graphite India, GSFC, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Indostar Capital Finance, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Natco Pharma, NCC, Sundram Fasteners, Transport Corporation of India, etc. Inox Leisure: Inox Benefit Trust offloaded its entire 4.23 percent equity stake in Inox Leisure on August 11 via open market transaction.

Adani Ports: Q1 profit at Rs 757.8 crore versus Rs 1,028.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,292.7 crore versus Rs 2,794.5 crore YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q1 profit at Rs 2.87 crore versus Rs 26.9 crore, revenue at Rs 143.1 crore versus Rs 203.3 crore YoY.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Q1 profit at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 158.8 crore, revenue at Rs 469.6 crore versus Rs 748.6 crore YoY.

Godawari Power & Ispat: Q1 profit at Rs 46.49 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore, revenue at Rs 711.3 crore versus Rs 834.2 crore YoY.

Star Cement: Q1 profit at Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 83.9 crore, revenue at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 460.9 crore YoY.

Somany Ceramics: Q1 loss at Rs 26.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 7.1 crore, revenue at Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 395.5 crore YoY.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,013.66 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,415.54 crore in the Indian equity market on August 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.​

Nine stocks - Bata India, Canara Bank, Century Textiles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Vedanta - are under the F&O ban for August 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.​