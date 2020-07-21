Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Headline indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- rose for the fifth consecutive day on July 21 supported by positive global cues after European Union leaders reached an agreement on a massive stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports of successful progression of COVID-19 vaccine trials also boosted sentiment. Positive quarterly earnings provided additional support to the Indian market.

The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 511 points, or 1.37 percent, at 37,930.33 and the Nifty closed 140 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 11,162.25.

"Although the market uptrend remains intact, investors are advised to be cautious since it seems to be in an overvalued territory," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,123.77, followed by 11,085.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,190.07 and 11,217.93.

The Nifty Bank index ended 2.06 percent higher at 22,782 on July 21. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,632.63, followed by 22,483.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,896.63 and 23,011.27.

Maximum call OI of 28.84 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 11,000, which holds 20.6 lakh contracts, and 11,400 strikes, which has accumulated 11.35 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 11,600, which added 3.36 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strikes, which added 1.69 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,000, which shed 4.84 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 1.6 lakh contracts and 11,200 strikes, which shed nearly 1.6 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 24.26 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,800, which also holds nearly 19.22 lakh contracts, and 10,700 strikes, which has accumulated 13.82 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 11,000, which added 11 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strikes, which added 5.87 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,700 strike, which shed 83,475 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

(For more bulk deals, click here Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Auto, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Holdings, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Securities, Jindal Steel & Power, etc. Hindustan Unilever: Q1 profit at Rs 1,881 crore versus Rs 1,755 crore, revenue at Rs 10,560 crore versus Rs 10,114 crore YoY.

Axis Bank: Q1 profit at Rs 1,112.2 crore versus Rs 1,370.1 crore, net interest income (NII) at Rs 6,985.3 crore versus Rs 5,843.7 crore YoY.

Polycab India: Q1 profit at Rs 117.6 crore versus Rs 135.2 crore, revenue at Rs 976.6 crore versus Rs 1,951 crore YoY.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Q1 profit at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 32.4 crore, revenue at Rs 153.1 crore versus Rs 147.3 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv: Q1 profit at Rs 1,215 crore versus Rs 845.3 crore, revenue at Rs 14,190 crore versus Rs 12,272 crore YoY.

Hatsun Agro: Q1 profit at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore, revenue at Rs 1,279.3 crore versus Rs 1,423.2 crore YoY.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,265.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 727.39 crore in the Indian equity market on July 21, provisional data available on the NSE showed.