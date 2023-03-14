 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 59 stocks including Aditya Birla Fashion, Intellect Design Arena, Mphasis, RBL Bank, and Persistent Systems saw a short build-up

The global cues-led selling pressure sustained for the fourth straight session with the benchmark indices falling around six-tenth of a percent on March 14. Most sectors, barring pharma, were caught in a bear trap.

The benchmark indices hit a fresh five-month closing low. The BSE Sensex fell 338 points to 57,900, while the Nifty50 dropped 111 points to 17,043 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

For the last four days, the Nifty has been pricing in the US banking crisis and an impending rate hike of 25–50 basis points. "On the lower end, the index neared the lower band of the falling channel," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Going forward, he says 16,950 will likely act as crucial support for the index. Only a breakdown below 16,950 may trigger a further correction. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,150-17,200, the expert said.