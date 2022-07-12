Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 13 things to know before Opening Bell

The market ended nearly one percent lower on July 12 following nervousness in the global counterparts. The selling pressure was seen across sectors barring Realty. Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Metal, and Pharma indices declined one percent each.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 500 points to 53,887, while the Nifty50 tanked 158 points to 16,058 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty maintained lower top lower bottom formation and closed just below its 50 days simple moving average (SMA) indicating negative undertone of the index for the short to medium term. In continuation to this, the momentum indicator RSI is giving negative hinge and also it is sustaining below 55 mark which shows early signs of negative momentum of the index," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

Sawant further said the Nifty has immediate resistance at 16,158 (intraday day high on Tuesday) followed by 16,275 (swing high) and on the other side, it has a strong support level placed at 16,000 (key support) and 15,764 (20 days SMA).

Looking at overall price action and indicator setup, the market expert feels if the Nifty breaches below the 16,000 mark then it will move further down to 15,764 levels in the coming days.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also traded lower, falling more than 0.4 percent each, while the volatility index India VIX increased by 0.97 percent to 18.55 levels, making a discomfort for bulls on Tuesday.

We have collated 13 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,007, followed by 15,955. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,134 and 16,210.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank plunged 337 points or 1 percent to 35,132 and formed a Bearish Harami candlestick pattern on the daily charts on Tuesday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,980, followed by 34,828. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,352 and 35,572 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.8 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 23.41 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 17.6 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,100 strike, which added 2.67 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike which added 2.44 lakh contracts and 16,000 strike which added 1.62 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 64,250 contracts, followed by 17,300 strike which shed 58,950 contracts and 17,100 strike which shed 43,950 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 28.71 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,000 strike, which holds 28.52 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 20.27 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 1.62 lakh contracts, followed by 15,500 strike, which added 1.04 lakh contracts and 16,100 strike which added 94,350 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,000 strike, which shed 4.02 lakh contracts, followed by 16,200 strike which shed 1.94 lakh contracts, and 15,400 strike which shed 71,850 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, Dalmia Bharat, and ITC, among others.

16 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Mindtree, Indus Towers, PI Industries, Container Corporation of India, and BHEL, in which a long build-up was seen.

73 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, Bank Nifty, Dalmia Bharat, City Union Bank, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, in which long unwinding was seen.

91 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Delta Corp, NMDC, Deepak Nitrite, JK Cement, and Bharat Forge, in which a short build-up was seen.

18 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including M&M Financial Services, Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Oberoi Realty, and GAIL India, in which short-covering was seen.

Results on July 13

Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Gujarat Hotels, International Travel House, Premier Polyfilm, Ramasigns Industries, and Jupiter Industries & Leasing will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 13.

Stocks in News

HCL Technologies: The IT services company clocked a 8.6% sequential decline in profit at Rs 3,283 crore on margin pressure in the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue in rupee terms grew by 3.8% QoQ to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23, while the same in dollar terms increased 1.1 percent to $3,025 million and in constant currency terms, the topline growth was 2.7%. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY23.

Delta Corp: The casino gaming company has reported profit at Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in same period last year following healthy topline. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in Q1FY23, up from Rs 75.87 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal due to low base as Q1FY22 was impacted by second Covid wave.

CARE Ratings: The rating agency in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on July 20 will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company recorded a massive 33.6% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 on strong topline growth. Revenue during the quarter grew by 35.7% to Rs 133.5 crore YoY and assets under management increased by 15.4% to Rs 32,961 crore in the same period.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company posted loss at Rs 353.9 crore in quarter ended June 2022, which widened compared to loss of Rs 76 crore in same quarter last year on moderate growth in revenue and loss at operating level. Revenue increased by 1 percent to Rs 1,206.9 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA loss widened to Rs 343.9 crore from Rs 103.7 crore during the same period.

Max Ventures and Industries: The company received no objection letter from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India for the merger between the company and Max Estates.

Shilpa Medicare: The company has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) Certificate from UK MHRA for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility was inspected by MHRA during April 18-20. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialized dosage forms e.g. Orodispersible Films and Transdermal systems.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 140.71 crore on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.