Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

For Nifty, 20-day EMA likely to be critical hurdle on higher side

We saw a bounce back in the benchmark indices on August 21, showing a good start to the week. The Nifty50 saw a dip in the initial hour of trade, but rebounded smartly by taking the support again at 19,300-19,250 levels, which coincides with 50-day EMA (exponential moving average). Hence, this area is expected to remain a crucial support going ahead.

On the higher side, 20-day EMA (placed near 19,500) is likely to be critical hurdle for a move towards 19,650 in coming sessions, experts said.

The Nifty50, after two days of correction, rose 83 points to 19,394, and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, while the BSE Sensex climbed 267 points to 65,216.

"Technically, Monday's candlestick pattern indicates narrow range movement in the market at the support of 19,250-19,300 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Though the Nifty is placed at the immediate supports, there is a lack of strength observed in the upside bounces. Hence, such repeated testing of the supports without showing any significant upside bounces could eventually result in a decisive downside breakout of the said supports, he feels.

However, further upside from here could encounter strong hurdle around 19,500 levels, Nagaraj said.

The broader markets were also positive, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbing 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, while the India VIX, the fear index dropped below 12 levels, may be supporting the bulls.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,322, followed by 19,292 and 19,242. In case of an upside, 19,421 can be the key resistance, then 19,452 and 19,502.

Nifty Bank

On August 21, the Bank Nifty, to some extent, played a supportive role for the equity markets rebound, rising 151 points to 44,002. The index has formed small bodied bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper shadow on the daily timeframe. If the index sustains 44,000 then there is a possibility of upmove towards 44,500-44,600 levels in coming sessions, experts said.

"The Bank Nifty saw a recent attempt by bulls to defend the support around 43,750, coinciding with the 100DMA. Maintaining this support suggests a bullish stance for the index," said Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

He feels immediate resistance lies at 44,200. A breakthrough could pave the way for further gains towards 44,500.

"The momentum indicator, RSI (relative strength index), trading in oversold territory, signals the potential for a bounce from current levels. This factor should not be disregarded," he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,896, followed by 43,837 and 43,741. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,089 then by 44,148 and 44,244.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,400 strike with 1.03 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 99.58 lakh contracts, while 19,600 strike had 81.82 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 26.62 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,700 strikes, which added 19.41 lakh and 10.26 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,300 strike, which shed 14.67 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 20,000 strike, which shed 14.37 lakh contracts, and 2.63 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,300 strike, with 96.97 lakh contracts. This can be an important support for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,200 strike, comprising 74.58 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike with 69.15 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,300 strike, which added 24.06 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 strike and 19,400 strike, which added 22 lakh contracts and 20.81 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 18,900 strike, which shed 4.8 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 and 18,200 strikes, which shed 1.83 lakh and 1.21 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Maruti Suzuki India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Marico, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Consumer Products were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

71 stocks see a long build-up

Metropolis Healthcare, Bharat Forge, Dixon Technologies, NTPC, and TVS Motor Company were among the 71 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

21 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 21 stocks, including Cipla, Max Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Hindustan Copper, and Manappuram Finance saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

13 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 13 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Indian Hotels, PVRInox, Voltas, and HDFC Asset Management Company. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

81 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 81 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included ITC, Granules India, Ipca Laboratories, Lupin, and Atul. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Investors meeting on August 22

Sumitomo Chemical India, KPIT Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Jindal Steel & Power, Polycab India, Havells India, Shoppers Stop: Senior Management of the companies will meet analysts/investors at the 19th Annual Global Investor Conference organised by Motilal Oswal.

Stocks in the news

Adani Enterprises: Promoter entity Kempas Trade & Investment has acquired 2.53 crore equity shares or 2.22 percent stake in the Adani Group company via open market transactions during August 7-18. With this, its shareholding in Adani Enterprises increased to 69.87 percent, from 67.65 percent earlier.

Welspun Enterprises: The infrastructure development arm of Welspun World completed the acquisition of 50.10 percent stake in Michigan Engineers (MEPL), a trenchless technology-based EPC company in the urban water infrastructure segment, from the existing shareholders for Rs 137.07 crore. With the completion of the transaction, MEPL is now a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises and enables company's expansion into the promising water and tunnelling solutions segment in India.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender has received approval from the board of directors for the raising of funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares. The QIP issue opened on August 21. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 91.10 per equity share for the issue.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed license agreements for two properties in Bhubaneswar and Kasauli under the brand Lemon Tree Hotel and Lemon Tree Mountain Resort, respectively. The hotel in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) is expected to be operational by Q4FY25, and the hotel in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) is expected to be operational by Q3FY26.

Tata Power Company: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. This solar plant will be the largest on campus solar facility in Uttarakhand. The project will be commissioned within 6 months from the PPA execution date.

Brigade Enterprises: The south-based real estate developer has entered into a sale deed for acquiring 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai. The company will develop a residential project at the said land.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,901.10 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 626.25 crore worth of stocks on August 21, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Metropolis Healthcare to its F&O ban list for August 22, while retaining Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the list. Granules India removed from the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

