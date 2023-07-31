Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market has seen a rebound from the 19,600-19,500 area, which is expected to continue as a crucial support zone in coming sessions as crossing that level can bring more selling pressure. However, the resistance it faced at 19,800 is likely to remain critical for the northward journey towards the much-awaited psychological 20,000 mark. Till then, the rangebound action may continue in the market, experts said.

The July sales numbers to be announced by auto companies on August 1 may also decide the next course of market action.

"The bulls once again showed resilience to portray a buoyant undertone on July 31. As far as levels are concerned, 19,600 is likely to act as a cushion, while the pivotal zone of 19,500, coinciding with 20 DEMA (exponential moving average), is expected to act as sacrosanct support," Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivative research at Angel One said.

On the higher end, he feels a cluster of resistances can be seen around 19,800-20,000 in the comparable period.

The market has reversed most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions and closed with over half a percent gains on July 31. The Nifty50 climbed 108 points to 19,754, backed by buying in most sectors, barring FMCG, and formed a bullish candlestick with a minor lower shadow on the daily charts, making higher high and higher low.

The BSE Sensex jumped 367 points to 66,528, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices performed better than benchmarks, rising 1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively on positive breadth. Positive Asian peers also lifted sentiment in the domestic market.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,641, followed by 19,600 and 19,533. In case of an upside, 19,775 can be the key resistance followed by 19,816 and 19,883.

Nifty Bank

On July 31, we have also seen a reversal of losses in the Bank Nifty, which climbed 183 points to 45,651, and formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe, but largely traded within the previous day's range.

"The Bank Nifty managed to hold on to the 20-day moving average (45,392) and witnessed a bounce from that support. The Bollinger bands are contracting which indicates contraction of range and also rangebound price action over the next few trading sessions," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He further said the divergent signals from the daily and hourly momentum indicators further supported the sideways outlook for the Bank Nifty. Overall, he expects the index to consolidate between 46,500 and 45,000.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,441, followed by 45,362 and 45,234. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,697, followed by 45,776 and 45,904.

Call options data

The options data indicated that the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,800 strike, with 86.63 lakh contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,500 strike, which had 84.04 lakh contacts, while 20,000 strike had 70.02 lakh contracts.

We have seen meaningful Call writing at 20,000 strike, which added 15.68 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 and 20,100 strikes, which added 4.15 lakh and 1.71 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,600 strike, which shed 21.12 lakh contracts, followed by 20,200 and 19,700 strikes, which shed 14.5 lakh contracts, and 14.33 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest remained at 19,600 strike, with 95.43 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,700 strike, comprising 79.81 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, with 65.33 lakh contracts.

We have seen the maximum Put writing at 19,700 strike, which added 50.31 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 strike and 19,000 strikes, which added 26.02 lakh contracts and 16.82 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 20,100 strike, which shed 16,950 contracts, followed by 20,200 strike, which shed 6,650 contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Godrej Consumer Products, UltraTech Cement, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

85 stocks see a long build-up

Page Industries, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Astral, and Siemens were among 85 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

17 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 17 stocks, including Syngene International, Colgate Palmolive, Exide Industries, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Zydus Life Sciences saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

32 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 32 stocks, including M&M Financial Services, Piramal Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, and UPL. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

52 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Laurus Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC, Atul and Navin Fluorine International. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on August 1

Escorts Kubota, PVR Inox, Thermax, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Anant Raj, Anupam Rasayan India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Adani Total Gas, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Godrej Agrovet, Metro Brands, Redington, Syrma SGS Technology, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Thyrocare Technologies, Tracxn Technologies, Triveni Turbine, and Welspun Enterprises will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 1.

Stocks in the news

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest passenger vehicles maker has recorded a 145.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,485.1 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, largely driven by larger sales volume, improved realisation, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income. Revenue grew by 22 percent to Rs 32,327 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned electric services company registered a nearly 6 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 3,542.65 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, though the operating margin was dented by a lower topline. Revenue from operations during the quarter fell 0.1 percent to Rs 10,436.1 crore compared to the year-ago period.

South Indian Bank: The private sector lender has received board approval for raising funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via issuance of equity shares through public issue, private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, further public offer, or rights issue. The board also approved fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt instruments.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railway company has received Letter of Award (LOA) for two projects from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, in Jabalpur Company Area. The project cost is Rs 331.6 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The utility vehicle maker is setting up an electric vehicle battery testing facility at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chengalpattu and a crash test facility at Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) SIPCOT, in Cheyyar, in Tamil Nadu. The investment in the battery testing facility will be Rs 210 crore and Rs 290 crore in crash test lab construction.

Easy Trip Planners: The travel agency has received board approval for the acquisition of 51 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital in Guideline Travels Holidays India, Dook Travels, and Tripshope Travel Technologies. The board also approved the raising of funds, by way of issuance of equity shares in one or more tranches through preferential allotment.

Blue Star: The manufacturer of air conditioners, air purifiers and water coolers said the board of directors will meet on August 3 to consider the proposal for raising of funds. The fundraising will be via the issuance of equity shares, debts, warrants, or preference shares by way of a private placement.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 2,488.07 crore worth of stocks on July 31, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Piramal Enterprises to its F&O ban list for August 1, while retaining Indiabulls Housing Finance in the said list. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

