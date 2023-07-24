Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,657 followed by 19,628 and 19,580.

The market extended losses for yet another session amid volatility on July 24, with the Nifty50 breaking below the 19,700 mark. The selling in FMCG, metal, oil & gas, and select banks and technology stocks weighed down the market.

The BSE Sensex dropped 300 points to 66,385, while the Nifty50 declined 73 points to 19,672 and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows formation. The index remained below the five-day EMA (exponential moving average - 19,737) for the second consecutive session, but has taken support at 10-day EMA (19,650).

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates short-term weakness in the market with sell-on-rise opportunity," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The Nifty is currently placed at the immediate support of 10-day EMA and the important lower support of 20-day EMA is placed around 19,450 levels. The said 20-day EMA has been holding for the past three months and has offered support for the Nifty to witness upside bounces from it in the past, he said.

Shetti says the short-term trend of the Nifty remains weak and the present weakness with volatility is expected towards the important support of 19,500-19,400 levels before showing an upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 19,780 levels, he said.

But the market breadth was not very weak as about 1,109 equity shares declined against 970 advancing shares on the NSE. The broader markets were mixed with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.15 percent and Smallcap 100 index gaining 0.4 percent.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,657 followed by 19,628 and 19,580. In case of an upside, 19,752 can be the key resistance area followed by 19,781 and 19,829.

Nifty Bank

On July 24, the Bank Nifty was also under pressure, falling 152 points to 45,923 and forming a bearish candlestick on the daily charts. The index has initial support at five-day EMA (45,816), followed by 10-day EMA (45,527).

Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes that the Bank Nifty is in the process of retracing the rise it has witnessed from 44,547–46,370. On the downside, it can slip towards 45,750-45,670 where support is in the form of the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level and the 40-hour moving average is placed, he says.

Overall, he believes that the trend is still positive. "And once this consolidation is complete, we can expect the Bank Nifty to resume its uptrend. On the upside, 46,500 is the expected target," Jatin said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,864 followed by 45,786 and 45,658, while 46,118 can be the initial resistance zone followed by 46,197 and 46,324.

Call options data

The maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was seen at 19,800 strike, with 1.23 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty. This is followed by 1.07 crore contracts at 20,000 strike, while 19,900 strike has 1.04 crore contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was at 19,700 strike, which added 62.11 lakh contracts, followed by 20,100 and 19,800 strikes, which added 22.85 lakh contracts, and 21.14 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,900 strike, which shed 5.41 lakh contracts, followed by 20,600 and 20,400 strikes, which shed 4.22 lakh and 3.29 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,000 strike, with 81.64 lakh contracts, which can be an important support for the Nifty.

This is followed by the 19,700 strike, comprising 72.84 lakh contracts, and the 19,500 strike, with 62.98 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,700 strike, which added 19.41 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,500 strikes, which added 14.44 lakh and 5.74 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put unwinding was at 19,800 strike, which shed 20.32 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 and 19,100 strikes, which shed 13.9 lakh contracts and 6.76 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Petronet LNG, Godrej Consumer Products, HCL Technologies, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Bharti Airtel among others.

48 stocks see a long build-up

RBL Bank, REC, Can Fin Homes, Navin Fluorine International, and Sun TV Network were among the 48 stocks to see a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

44 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 44 stocks, including Intellect Design Arena, IndiaMART InterMESH, Berger Paints, Jubilant Foodworks, and Punjab National Bank, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates a long unwinding.

42 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 42 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and TVS Motor Company. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

54 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included M&M Financial Services, Tata Chemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Coforge and Balrampur Chini Mills. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Usha Martin: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought 16.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 329.07 per share.

Results on July 25

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Jubilant FoodWorks, Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Pipes, Aurionpro Solutions, Ceat, Cyient, Delta Corp, Dixon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, Jyothy Labs, KPIT Technologies, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Suzlon Energy, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and UTI Asset Management Company will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 25.

Stocks in the news

Tata Steel: The Tata Group company reported a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24 weighed down by its Europe operations. Its net profit was Rs 7,714 crore in the same quarter a year ago, and Rs 1,566 crore in the quarter ending March 2023. The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,490 crore, which is 6.3 percent lower as against Rs 63,430 crore reported in the year-ago period. The revenue clocked is also around 5.5 percent lower as against Rs 62,961 crore reported in Q4FY23.

TVS Motor Company: Riding on phenomenal growth in sales, an improved margin, cost-saving measures, and a wider product mix, TVS Motor Company reported a 46 percent rise in net profit to Rs 468 crore for the quarter ended June. The Chennai-based two-and three-wheeler manufacturer recorded a 20 percent jump in revenue to Rs 7,218 crore, compared to Rs 6,009 crore in the same period last year.

LIC Housing Finance: The company has fixed August 18 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of the final dividend. The final dividend, if approved by the members in the 34th AGM, will be paid to the eligible members within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM.

Relaxo Footwear: Its Q1 profit after tax was at Rs 56 crore, up 46 percent YoY, from Rs 39 crore. Q1 revenue was at Rs 739 crore, up 11 percent YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs 108 crore; margins at 14.6 percent up by 165 bps YoY. The decline in raw material prices led to improved operating efficiency and profitability during the quarter, the company said.

JK Paper: The paper maker recorded a turnover of Rs 1,663.97 crore (up 10 percent), EBITDA of Rs. 532.03 crore (up 16 percent) and profit after tax of Rs 308.67 crore (up 18 percent) on consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The results have improved due to the acquisition of corrugation business last year and better performance by Sirpur Paper Mills with increased volume and higher sales realisation.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: J&K Bank’s net profit jumped 97 percent YoY to almost double its profit-after-tax to Rs 326.45 crore for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 when compared to Rs 165.97 crore recorded for the April-June quarter last financial year. With NIM at almost 4 percent along with 24 percent YoY increase in net interest income, the company sees “promising top-line growth” unfolding in coming quarters.

SJVN: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has allotted five projects totalling 5,097 MW to the company. The projects allocated are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon. All the five projects are located in Dibang Basin, which will result in optimal resource utilisation and timely completion of projects, the company said. The development of these projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: Its net Interest Income improved by 70 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ to Rs 629 crore. Profit after tax increased by 48 percent YoY and 24 percent QoQ to Rs 347 crore. IT also recorded its highest ever Return on Assets in a decade at 2.07 percent in Q1FY24 as compared to 1.61 percent in FY23.

Wipro: Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimize the environmental impact.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 82.96 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 934.87 crore on July 24, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Canara Bank, and RBL Bank to its F&O ban list for July 25, while retaining Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

