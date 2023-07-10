Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market managed to end with moderate gains due to recovery in late trade amid a rangebound session while taking support at 19,300 on the Nifty for yet another day on July 10. However, the broader markets remained under the control of bears.

The BSE Sensex gained 64 points to settle at 65,344, while the Nifty50 rose 24 points to 19,356 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts with above-average volumes.

The index traded within the previous day's range and overall, has been consolidating in the 19,300-19,500 range for the last five trading sessions, indicating uncertainty about the further trend in the market.

"Both the Call & Put writers are battling it out at 19,400 strike in the Nifty to dethrone the other, which makes it an important level to monitor on Tuesday," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives and technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

On the upside, he believes that 19,500 is likely to act as a strong resistance while the downside support is placed at 19,300.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 index corrected 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.6 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,331, followed by 19,306 and 19,264, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,414 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,440 and 19,482.

Nifty Bank

On July 10, the Bank Nifty fell 64 points to 44,861 after rangebound session, continuing downtrend for yet another day. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, making lower highs formation for the fourth consecutive session.

"The Bank Nifty has been primarily influenced by bearish sentiment as selling pressure persists from higher levels. The dominance of bears indicates a cautious market environment," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that the immediate resistance for the index is placed at 45,200. "If the index manages to break above this level, it could potentially shift the control back to the bulls. On the other hand, the index finds immediate support at 44,800. If this support level is breached, it may lead to further downside movement towards the 44,500-44,400 zone," he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,746, followed by 44,637 and 44,460, whereas 45,099 can be the initial resistance zone for the index followed by 45,208 and 45,385.

Call options data

The maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,500 strike, with 1.08 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 1.03 crore contracts at 19,400 strike, while 20,000 strike has 89.37 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,700 strike, which added 14.95 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 strike and 19,100 strike, which added 11.27 lakh and 21,650 contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,900 strike, which shed 54.98 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 and 19,400 strikes, which shed 24.4 lakh and 14.02 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,400 strike, with 67.53 lakh contracts, which could be an important level for the Nifty.

This was followed by the 19,300 strike, comprising 53.65 lakh contracts, and the 19,200 strike, which had 53.14 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,900 strike, which added 8.41 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 and 19,100 strikes, which added 6.53 lakh and 5.1 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put unwinding was at 19,300 strike, which shed 5.2 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 and 18,600 strikes, which shed 4.94 lakh and 4.51 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation of India, Shriram Finance, and NTPC among others.

38 stocks see a long build-up

Thirty-eight stocks, including Escorts, Dr Lal PathLabs, SAIL, Punjab National Bank, and M&M Financial Services, saw a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

52 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks, including Granules India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, HDFC, and Tata Motors, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding.

79 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 79 stocks, including Aarti Industries, Dalmia Bharat, Atul, Laurus Labs and Jubilant Foodworks. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

20 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 20 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Marico, REC, Piramal Enterprises, Infosys, and Max Financial Services. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Cyient DLM: Nippon India Mutual Fund A/C Power & Infra Fund has bought 5 lakh shares in the engineering manufacturing services and solutions provider via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 403 per share.

Results on July 11

PCBL, Elecon Engineering Company, Excel Realty N Infra, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Plastiblends India, Eiko Lifesciences, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will be in focus ahead of the quarter earnings on July 11.

Stocks in the news

Vedanta: Taiwan's Foxconn said that it is pulling out of a joint venture with billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta that was set up to produce semiconductors from India. Foxconn further said it was working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta. It has no connection to the entity and efforts to keep its original name would cause confusion for future stakeholders, the electronic major added. Meanwhile, Vedanta said it was fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and has lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry, reports CNBC-TV18.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has proposed to participate in an initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories (NSDL) via offer for sale of up to 2 percent equity stake or 40 lakh shares in NSDL. The bank holds 5 percent stake in NSDL.

APL Apollo Tubes: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of the Chhattisgarh government has granted incentives of Rs 500 crore to the company's subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products. The incentives are granted for setting up a manufacturing facility at Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh.

Sanghvi Movers: The crane rental company has received work orders worth Rs 150 crore from Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector. The company will provide crane rental services along with allied services. Crane services account for approximately 50 percent of the total contract value. These contracts are of 18 months in duration.

Tata Communications: Subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL) has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France). As a result, TCIPL will increase its equity shareholding in OSSE France from its current stake of 58.1 percent to 100 percent.

Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance company has received board approval for fund raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within one year from the date of shareholders’ approval. The board also approved the appointment of Vikas Gupta as Chief Compliance Officer with effect from July 11.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming and sports media platform has received approval from its board of directors for raising of funds up to Rs 750 crore via issuance of equity shares through one or more qualified institutional placements or preferential allotment.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 588.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 288.38 crore on July 10, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Zee Entertainment India to its F&O ban list for July 11, while retaining Granules India, India Cements, BHEL and Delta Corp. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

