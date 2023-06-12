Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market rebounded after a two-day correction amid a rangebound session, and closed with moderate gains on June 12, ahead of CPI inflation which dropped to 4.25 percent in May, the lowest in 25 months, from 4.7 percent in April.

The BSE Sensex climbed 99 points to 62,725, while the Nifty50 rose 38 points to 18,602 and formed a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"This pattern indicates a halt in a few sessions' minor weakness that started from the swing highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He believes that immediate supports like daily 10-day and 20-day EMAs (exponential moving averages) are offering a base for the Nifty for the past two months.

"The overall chart pattern signal chances of an upside bounce in the coming session. Immediate support is at 18,500 levels and crucial overhead resistance is placed at 18,800 levels," he said.

The broader markets also bounced back and outperformed benchmarks on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.55 percent and 0.87 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

According to the pivot point calculator, the Nifty may find support at 18,570, followed by 18,553 and 18,524. If the index advances, then 18,626 will be the key resistance, followed by 18,644 and 18,672.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also remained rangebound and volatile, falling 45 points to 43,944. The index has formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, but holding above its crucial support of 20 DEMA.

"Now it has crossed and held above 44,044 levels for an up move towards 44,250, then 44,500 levels, whereas on the downside, support is expected at 43,750, and then 43,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to find support at 43,885, followed by 43,826 and 43,730, while the resistance is likely to be at 44,077, then 44,136 and 44,232.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, with 1.42 crore contracts, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,700 strike, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 84.94 lakh contracts at 18,800 strike, while 83.4 lakh contracts comprised the 18,600 strike.

Maximum Call writing was seen at 18,900 strike, which added 7.85 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 and 18,800 strike, which added 7.63 and 7.4 lakh contracts, respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 18,700 strike, which shed 13.14 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 18,500 strikes, which shed 9.88 lakh and 2.2 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,600 strike, with 94.35 lakh contracts, which is expected to be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,500 strike, comprising 68.22 lakh contracts, and the 18,700 strike, which has 63.89 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 37.6 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 and 18,400 strike, which added 20.27 and 12.16 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,700 strike, which shed 1.37 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 and 17,600 strikes, which shed 1.27 lakh and 1.17 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, Navin Fluorine International, Coromandel International, and Dalmia Bharat, among others.

80 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 80 stocks, including Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Ipca Laboratories, Delta Corp, and BPCL, saw a long build-up.

12 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 12 stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and Aurobindo Pharma, saw a long unwinding.

27 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 27 stocks, including Navin Fluorine International, SRF, Wipro, Aarti Industries, and Hindustan Aeronautics, saw a short build-up.

68 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 68 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Indian Energy Exchange, Coforge, India Cements, Hero MotoCorp, and Infosys.

Bulk deals

Go Fashion India: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 223, and Societe Generale have bought total 24.44 lakh equity shares or 4.52 percent stake in the women's apparel manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,135 per share. However, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV was the seller and exited the company, offloading 54.98 lakh shares or 10.18 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 1,136.1 per share.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has picked half a percent stake in the sugar manufacturing company via open market transaction. The group has bought 10.87 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 406.02 per share.

Man Infraconstruction: Societe Generale has also bought 39.31 lakh shares or 1.06 percent stake in the construction company via open market transaction. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 102 per share.

Usha Martin: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOSTF30) has bought 18.5 lakh shares in the wire rope manufacturer via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 270.12 per share, which amounted to Rs 50 crore.

Jyoti Structures: Follis Advisory LLP has sold 1.33 crore shares in the construction company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 8.79 per share, and another 1.41 crore shares at an average price of Rs 8.76 per share, which is equivalent to 4.32 percent, out of 11.82 percent shareholding as of March 2023.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on June 13

Repco Home Finance: The company's officials will meet HDFC Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

Home First Finance Company India: Officials of the company will be participating in non-deal roadshows organised by Kotak Securities in the USA.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's officials will meet several funds and investors in a non-deal roadshow in the USA.

Metro Brands: Officials of the company will interact with Ventura Securities, and Varanium Group.

Max Healthcare Institute: Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company will meet various institutional investors in Europe.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Representative(s) of the company will be meeting investors at Investec Asia CXO Conference 2023 in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company's officials will attend 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference organised by Goldman Sachs in the US.

Meghmani Organics: Officials of the company will interact with MK Ventures and Sunidhi Securities.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: The company's officials will meet Quest India Advisors.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Officials of the company will interact with ENAM Asset Management.

Stocks in the news

Tejas Networks: The wireline and wireless networking products maker has deployed its TJ1400 family of carrier-class Fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) and packet switching network (PTN) solutions to deliver high-speed fibre connectivity services to businesses across the country for Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Greaves Cotton: Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, has entered into an agreement with Bike Bazaar Finance. Under the agreement, Bike Bazaar Finance will finance Greaves Electric Mobility's ELE-branded L3 electric vehicles. This partnership will initially take effect in UP and Bihar, with plans to expand nationwide in the near future.

HFCL: The digital network solutions provider has bagged an order worth Rs 80.92 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The company will set up a fibre optics transmission system (FOTS) for three priority corridors of Phase IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project. The order is expected to be executed within 156 weeks from the date of notice to proceed. Thereafter, the company has to provide warranty support for 104 weeks.

Inox Wind: The wind energy solutions provider said its board members have approved the merger of Inox Wind Energy into the company. The merger is subject to various regulatory approvals and compliances. The appointed date for the amalgamation is set as July 1, 2023. As per the proposed amalgamation, Inox Wind will issue 158 equity shares for every 10 equity shares to shareholders of Inox Wind Energy, and also issue 158 share warrants with an issue price of Rs 54 each, to shareholders of Inox Wind Energy, for every 10 share warrants with an issue price of Rs 847 each held by them.

JSW Steel: The company is declared as a preferred bidder, by the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Goa, for the grant of a mining lease for iron ore minerals in two blocks in Goa. Two blocks are VI- Cudnem-Cormolem Mineral Block, and IX-Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block in North Goa, with projected iron ore resources of 9.77 MMT and 65.73 MMT respectively.

Engineers India: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has awarded the project for the replacement of CSU off-gas compressors and regeneration gas compressors, installation of CBD vessel at Uran Plant under EPC reimbursable basis to Engineers India. The total estimated order value is about Rs 472 crore with a project completion schedule of about 40 months.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank has received board approval for raising capital up to Rs 750 crore through the issuance of Basel-III compliant additional Tier-1 bonds or Tier-II Bonds in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 626.62 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,793.85 crore on June 12, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp and retained Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, and Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for June 13. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

