Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The buying interest in the market amid consolidation continued for yet another session on June 5, backed by auto, select banking and financial services, metal and pharma stocks. Positive Asian cues also aided the northward journey of the Indian equity benchmarks.

The BSE Sensex rose 240 points to 62,787, while the Nifty50 climbed 60 points to 18,594 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with an upper shadow on the daily charts but negated lower highs of the previous three consecutive sessions.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a lacklustre type movement in the market at the highs. The upper area of 18,600-18,700 has been acting as a crucial hurdle as of now," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says the Nifty's short-term trend continues to be positive with rangebound action.

"The present consolidation movement is expected to continue within a high low range of 18,700-18,500 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. A decisive move above 18,700-18,800 is expected to bring more upside for the near term," Shetti said.

The broader markets continued the uptrend for more than a couple of weeks now, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index up 0.14 percent and Smallcap 100 index rising 0.36 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The Nifty may get support at 18,584, followed by 18,570 and 18,548. If the index advances, 18,628 will be the key resistance followed by 18,641 and 18,663.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty continued its uptrend for the second consecutive session and rose 164 points to 44,102, forming a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily scale making higher high and higher low formation, as the market participants were cautious ahead of the outcome of a three-day policy meeting by the RBI.

"The Bank Nifty index is expected to continue to trade within the range of 43,700-44,300. This suggests that the index is likely to move sideways, lacking a clear trend," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

However, he says that a break on either side of this range can lead to a directional move, potentially indicating a shift in the market sentiment and momentum.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 44,074, followed by 44,029 and 43,955, while the resistance is likely to be at 44,221, then 44,266, and 44,339.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,600 strike, with 1.03 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 18,700 strike comprising 82.41 lakh contracts and 18,500 strike with more than 68.68 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 19.89 lakh contracts, followed by 18,900 strike, which added 12.77 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, which added 10.02 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 18,500 strike, which shed 8.45 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike, which shed 1.33 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike, which shed 1.07 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,500 strike, with 1.15 crore contracts, which is expected to be an important support level in the coming sessions.

It was followed by the 18,600 strike, comprising 91.99 lakh contracts, and the 18,000 strike with 55.52 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 34 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 strike, which added 13.55 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which added 13.1 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,800 strike, which shed 5.78 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which shed 2.77 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike which shed 1.78 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and JK Cement, among others.

53 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 53 stocks, including Oracle Financial, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lupin and Deepak Nitrite saw long buildups.

42 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicate a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 42 stocks, including Hero MotoCorp, Info Edge India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Nestle India, and AU Small Finance Bank, saw a long unwinding.

40 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 40 stocks, including Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Hindalco Industries, Mphasis and Max Financial Services, saw a short build-up.

50 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Ipca Laboratories, Dixon Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Bulk deals

Ceinsys Tech: Zodius Technology Fund sold another 1.42 lakh shares in the software solutions provider via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 187.15 per share. So far, Zodius offloaded 7.15 lakh shares in the company since May, against its shareholding as of March 2023 at 10.94 lakh shares.

MTAR Technologies: Ahmedabad-based Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 13.15 lakh shares or 4.27 percent stake in the precision engineering company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 per share, which amounted to Rs 247.22 crore. However, three promoters Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram, and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam sold 11.2 lakh shares or 3.64 percent stake in the company.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on June 6

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Forge, Info Edge India: Officials of these companies will attend Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum.

Cummins India: The company's officials will meet Goldman Sachs.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company's officials will participate in a non-deal roadshow organised by Nomura.

eMudhra: Officials of the company will interact with Turtle Wealth.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company's officials will attend Nomura Conference.

SJVN: Officials of the company will be participating in non-deal road shows and meeting prospective investors.

Can Fin Homes: The company's officials will interact with Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Officials of the company will interact with Tata Mutual Fund, Abakkus Asset Managers, India First Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential.

Trent: The company's officials will meet BlackRock.

Elin Electronics: Management of the company to meet representatives of HDFC Standard Life Insurance.

Stocks in the news

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company said the board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fundraising will take place in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

JK Cement: The cement company has received board approval to sign and execute a Share Purchase Agreement with Toshali Cements for the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Toshali, from all the existing shareholders. After an investment of Rs 157 crore, Toshali will become a subsidiary of JK Cement, and the acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into the eastern region.

BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil engineering and construction company has secured new order worth Rs 147 crore, from Nzuri Pune Knowledge Park. With this, the total order book of the company stands at Rs 2774 crore till date.

Godrej Consumer Products: The board of directors has appointed Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the FMCG company with effect from August 10, 2023. Sameer Shah ceased as the CFO of the company as he will move to a group role leading consumer investments.

Wipro: The IT services company said its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centres in the United States. BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners.

Indian Energy Exchange: The energy exchange achieved 8,251 MU overall volume in May, increasing 8 percent over a year-ago month. The price in May 2023 was Rs 4.74 per unit, declining 30 percent from Rs 6.76 per unit in May 2022 due to an improving supply-side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said the board of directors will meet on June 9 to consider raising funds during FY24 via the issuance of debt instruments (including capital instruments) in INR and /or foreign currency, on a private placement basis.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 700.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,195.98 crore on June 5, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for June 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.