Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Equity benchmarks closed the final session of the week on a strong note, with the BSE Sensex getting back above 61,000 levels and the Nifty above the psychological 18,000 mark on April 28, continuing the uptrend for the fifth straight session.

We have seen gains across sectors with IT being the leader with more than 1 percent rally. The BSE Sensex jumped 463 points to 61,112, while the Nifty50 gained 150 points at 18,065 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, continuing higher tops higher bottoms formation for the fifth straight day.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of upside momentum with strength," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

After the formation of the higher bottom at 17,553 levels on April 21, the market is on an upward journey. This pattern signals the negation of the previous bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms and the resumption of a positive pattern like higher tops and bottoms, he feels.

Hence, he said, "The short-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the market is expected to reach up to the next resistance of 18,200-18,300 levels in the next week. Immediate support is placed at 17,900 levels, he added.

For the week, both these benchmark indices gained 2.5 percent each.

On Friday, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices remained strong on positive breadth, rising 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while India VIX reached a 40-month low of 10.95 levels, down 4.17 percent from 11.43 levels.

The market was shut on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,935, followed by 17,887 and 17,809. If the index advances, 18,091 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 18,139 and 18,217.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also maintained its upward journey for five days in a row, climbing half a percent to 43,234 and forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, making higher highs formation for the seventh consecutive session.

"The index has remained above the consolidation breakout point on the daily chart. Besides, the index has remained above the critical moving average. The trend will likely remain positive as long as it remains above 43,000 on a closing basis," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, Bank Nifty might move towards 43,300-43,500 over the near term, he feels.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,928, followed by 42,812 and 42,624. Key resistance levels are expected to be 43,303, along with 43,419 and 43,607.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,000 strike, with 62.09 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 18,200 strike, comprising 61.98 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike, with more than 61.2 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 33.88 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which accumulated 32.55 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike which added 31.59 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 18,700 strike, which shed 32.02 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike which shed 17.33 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike, which shed 4.16 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 18,000 strike with 93.6 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,800 strike, comprising 80.59 lakh contracts, and the 17,900 strike where there were 70.11 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 82.98 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which added 33.1 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which added 19.43 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,200 strike, which shed 10,050 contracts, followed by 19,000 strike, which shed 1,050 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Ramco Cements, NTPC, Siemens, MCX India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, among others.

83 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 83 stocks, including Aarti Industries, Syngene International, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, and IDFC First Bank, saw long build-ups.

8 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 8 stocks, including Trent, ABB India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Indian Hotels, and Bajaj Finserv, saw a long unwinding.

21 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 21 stocks, including Atul, Axis Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Shriram Finance, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, saw a short buildup.

79 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 79 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Ashok Leyland, Indus Towers, Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, and M&M Financial Services.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on May 2

Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages, Birla Cable, Cigniti Technologies, DCM Shriram, Fino Payments Bank, Home First Finance Company India, KEI Industries, Astec Lifesciences, Mold-Tek Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sasken Technologies, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, and UCO Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 2.

Stocks in the news

Axis Bank: The private sector lender said the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a Whole-time Director, designated as 'Executive Director' of the bank, with effect from May 1. Mohanty will be Executive Director for three years and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank and RBI.

Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics' integrated, multi-product, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) Drug Substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park in Bengaluru, has received a Certificate of GMP Compliance for an additional product, biosimilar Bevacizumab, from the representative European inspection authority, Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland. Last year B3 facility received the EU GMP Certification for manufacturing biosimilars.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has recorded a 36.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,670.1 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, partly hit by weak operating margin performance. Revenue from operations grew by 18.4 percent YoY to Rs 18,662.4 crore, with sales volume rising 14 percent YoY to 31.7 million tonnes in Q4FY23.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The non-banking finance company has reported a 13.86 percent year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 684.12 crore for the quarter ended March FY23. Net interest income for the quarter grew by 10.2 percent to Rs 1,660.2 crore compared to the year-ago period. Disbursement for the quarter at Rs 13,778 crore increased by 50 percent YoY, and loan books rose by 27 percent to Rs 82,770 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender has recorded a 26.3 percent on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, and net interest income during the same period grew by 35 percent to Rs 6,102.55 crore, beating estimates. Profitability was boosted by net interest income, non-interest income and pre-provision operating profit.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender has clocked a 37 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 271 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, driven by lower provisions and higher other income, with improved asset quality performance. Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 1,211 crore increased by 7 percent over a year-ago period, with credit growth of 17 percent and deposits growing 7 percent YoY.

IDBI Bank: The bank has recorded a massive 64.1 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,133.4 crore for the March FY23 quarter despite higher provisions, supported by higher net interest income and strong improvement in asset quality. Healthy pre-provision operating profit and non-interest income also boosted profitability. Net interest income grew by 35.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,280 crore for the quarter with credit growth of 18.7 percent and deposits rising 9.6 percent.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 3,304.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 264.27 crore on April 28, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for May 2. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.