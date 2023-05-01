 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 01, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 83 stocks, including Aarti Industries, Syngene International, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, and IDFC First Bank, saw long build-ups.

Equity benchmarks closed the final session of the week on a strong note, with the BSE Sensex getting back above 61,000 levels and the Nifty above the psychological 18,000 mark on April 28, continuing the uptrend for the fifth straight session.

We have seen gains across sectors with IT being the leader with more than 1 percent rally. The BSE Sensex jumped 463 points to 61,112, while the Nifty50 gained 150 points at 18,065 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, continuing higher tops higher bottoms formation for the fifth straight day.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of upside momentum with strength," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

After the formation of the higher bottom at 17,553 levels on April 21, the market is on an upward journey. This pattern signals the negation of the previous bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms and the resumption of a positive pattern like higher tops and bottoms, he feels.