Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

The market managed to extend Friday's gains and closed higher on Monday after a roller-coaster ride. The late buying by the bulls pushed the Nifty to close above psychological 10,500 levels which resulted in a 'Dragonfly Doji' type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday which also resembles a 'Hammer' like formation.

The Nifty50, after opening higher at 10,524.20 traded rangebound for the major part of the session but gained strength in late trade to close 40 points higher at 10,512.50.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index towards the opening level. The index has to clear its immediate hurdle of 10,547 for the bullish sentiment to continue.

Traders are advised to trade with a strict stop loss at 10,390 levels and look for a target of 10,770, experts said.

"Monday's price behaviour is looking quite interesting as Nifty50 remained choppy and volatile for most part of the session but managed to sign off the day around its highest point which depicted a 'Dragonfly Doji' kind of formation in which open, high and close will remain same," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Usually when Dragon Fly Doji is registered at absolute bottoms it suggests a major turning point of a trend pointing towards the balance of power between bulls and bears after a bigger correction, but in this case, as Dragonfly is visible near the 3-day old bottom benefit of doubt can be given to bulls, he said.

Hence, he feels if Nifty50 manages to clear its immediate hurdle of 10,547 in next session then it can expand its pull back move towards its 200-Day Moving Average which is placed around 10,780 levels which also coincides with the bearish gap zone of 10,754–10,843 levels registered on October 4.

He advised traders to trail their stop loss level to 10,390 levels and look for a target of 10,770.

India VIX moved up by 1.06 percent to 18.82 levels. Now VIX has to cool down below 17.50-17 zones to get the pace of buying interest in the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed at 10,512.50 on Monday. According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,439.7, followed by 10,366.9. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,555.8 and then 10,599.1.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,388.05, down 7.80 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,201.87, followed by 25,015.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,520.27, followed by 25,652.43.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 48.49 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 32.81 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 32.04 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 5.37 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 which added 4.54 lakh contracts and 10,900 which added 3 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which shed 2.1 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 which shed 1.04 lakh contracts and 10,300 which shed 0.85 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.87 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,200 strike price, which now holds 25.77 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,400 strike price, which has now accumulated 24.37 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which added 2.51 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,500 which added 1.23 lakh contracts and 10,300 strike which added 1.17 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,000, which shed 7.2 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,000 which shed 1.56 lakh contracts and 10,100 which shed 1.18 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 67.86 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 294.78 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

69 stocks saw a long buildup

54 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

57 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

22 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

NSE

B&B Triplewall: Festino Vincom bought 4,83,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.78 per share.

Marine Electrical: Shradha Manish Mehta purchased 3,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 67 per share and Subhrashi Properties 1,30,000 shares at Rs 66.99 per share.

Sanco Industries: Neeraj Kumar Singh bought 62,319 shares of the company at Rs 14.75 per share and Rahul Mittal HUF 57,500 shares at Rs 15.72 per share.

Silgo Retail: Amrutlal Gordhandas Thobhani purchased 69,000 shares of the company at Rs 36.15 per share.

BSE

Dixon Technologies: MS GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 94,000 shares of the company at Rs 2,395 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meets/Briefings

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting is scheduled for October 18 for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 40 crore through private placement.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Gemway Assets on October 16 and Capital Group on October 19.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Hatsun Agro Product: Board meeting is scheduled on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Nelcast: Board meeting is scheduled on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

GNA Axles: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Music Broadcast: Board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Shree Digvijay Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Control Print: Board meeting is scheduled on October 27 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Cigniti Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Gujarat Gas: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 and the proposal for split/sub-division of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Apar Industries: The company has scheduled earnings call on Q2 FY19 results on November 2.

HDFC Bank: Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on October 20, wherein the senior management of the bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.

Stocks in the news

South Indian Bank Q2: Profit jumps sharply to Rs 70.1 crore versus Rs 4.3 crore; net interest income rises 0.7 percent to Rs 506.5 crore versus Rs 503.2 crore (YoY); net NPA at 3.16 percent versus 3.27 percent and gross NPA at 4.61 percent versus 4.54 percent (QoQ).

South Indian Bank: Board decided to augment the capital by issue of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches with or without green-shoe option.

Zee Media Corporation Q2: Consolidated net profit spikes to Rs 17.25 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 168.7 crore versus Rs 124.5 crore (YoY).

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2: Profit rises to Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 861 crore; revenue increased to Rs 3,980.4 crore versus Rs 3,155.7 crore (YoY).

Globus Spirits: Company resumed operation and commercial production at the Bihar unit.

TV Today Network: India Today Online Private Limited (ITOPL), a non-material, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received separate notice of demands to the tune of Rs 26 crore and Rs 43.24 crore for AY2013-14&2014-15 respectively from Income Tax Department.

Infibeam Avenues: Company has executed an agreement with Sintex BAPL Limited. As per the agreement signed, the company will develop, integrate, implement and maintain an online e-commerce and mobile platform with integrated logistics framework.

IFCI: Company is in process of engagement of consultant cum advisor for advising and assisting in potential merger of IFCI Infrastructure Development (IIDL), a wholly owned unlisted and non-material subsidiary, with IFCI Limited.

Tata Global Beverages: ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating on the company's long-term debt, fund-based working capital limits and short-term debt.

Two stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in the ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 16, Adani Power and IDBI Bank are present in this list.