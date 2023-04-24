 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 74 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Honeywell Automation, Jubilant Foodworks, Berger Paints, HDFC AMC, and Coforge.

The market rebounded nicely on April 24 after an over 1 percent loss in the previous week, with the Nifty50 finally getting back above 17,700 level driven largely by banking & financial services stocks.

The BSE Sensex reclaimed the psychological 60,000 mark and rallied 401 points to 60,056, while the Nifty50 jumped 119 points to 17,743 breaking out a Bullish Flag pattern on the daily charts.

“A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an upside breakout of smaller range movement at 17,650 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

However, the recent formation of the Bearish Engulfing pattern as per the daily and weekly timeframe chart remains intact. A decisive move above 17,865 levels is expected to negate this bearish pattern and that could probably open a sharp upside for the market ahead, he feels.