Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market rebounded nicely on April 24 after an over 1 percent loss in the previous week, with the Nifty50 finally getting back above 17,700 level driven largely by banking & financial services stocks.

The BSE Sensex reclaimed the psychological 60,000 mark and rallied 401 points to 60,056, while the Nifty50 jumped 119 points to 17,743 breaking out a Bullish Flag pattern on the daily charts.

“A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an upside breakout of smaller range movement at 17,650 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

However, the recent formation of the Bearish Engulfing pattern as per the daily and weekly timeframe chart remains intact. A decisive move above 17,865 levels is expected to negate this bearish pattern and that could probably open a sharp upside for the market ahead, he feels.

Immediate support is at 17,600 levels, he said.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also participated in the run, rising 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,649, followed by 17,616 and 17,561. If the index advances, 17,758 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,791 and 17,845.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty has outperformed broader markets, climbing 518 points 1.2 percent to 42,636. The index has also seen a strong breakout of Bullish Flag on the daily charts with above-average volumes, which is a positive sign.

“The index remains in a strong buy mode and any dip should be an ideal opportunity to add on the log positions. The lower-end support is visible at 42,300, which will act as a cushion for the bulls and the potential upside targets are 43,000-43,300,” Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,370, followed by 42,265 and 42,095. Key resistance levels are expected to be 42,710, along with 42,815 and 42,985.

Call options data

On the monthly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 17,700 strike, with 1.06 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 18,500 strike, comprising 1.02 crore contracts, and 18,000 strike, with more than 98.22 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 18.83 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which accumulated 9.1 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike which added 6.31 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,700 strike, which shed 56.3 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike which shed 23.14 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike, which shed 21.07 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,700 strike with 1.29 crore contracts, which is expected to act as a crucial level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,600 strike, comprising 1.13 crore contracts, and the 17,000 strike where there were 97.23 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,700 strike, which added 44.14 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 32.81 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, which added 18.65 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 16,800 strike, which shed 2.95 lakh contracts, followed by 17,300 strike, which shed 2.65 lakh contracts, and 16,600 strike, which shed 88,150 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Dabur India, Torrent Pharma and Infosys among others.

59 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 59 stocks, including Syngene International, Dalmia Bharat, Rain Industries, BHEL and Tata Consumer Products saw long build-ups.

28 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 28 stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, Shree Cement, Indus Towers, Divis Laboratories and Mahindra & Mahindra saw a long unwinding.

28 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 28 stocks, including IndusInd Bank, Vodafone Idea, Coromandel International, Maruti Suzuki and IndiaMART InterMESH saw a short buildup.

74 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 74 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Honeywell Automation, Jubilant Foodworks, Berger Paints, HDFC AMC and Coforge.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on April 25

Stocks in the news

Ipca Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company is going to acquire a 33.38 percent stake in Unichem Laboratories, from one of its promoter shareholders at a price of Rs 440 per equity share, amounting to Rs 1,034.06 crore. This proposed acquisition is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India. The company has also received board approval for making an open offer to the public shareholders of Unichem Laboratories to acquire up to 26 percent stake at the same price, amounting to Rs 805.44 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mahindra Group-owned real estate and infrastructure development subsidiary has bagged another society redevelopment project in Mumbai. The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore.

Infosys: The country's second-largest IT services exporter has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with energy and chemicals company Aramco, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology. Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: As a part of the realignment of executive leadership, the company has appointed and elevated Shantanu Khosla as the Executive Vice Chairman for one year from May 1, 2023, and thereafter he will be Non-Executive Vice-Chairman till December 31, 2025. Mathew Job has resigned as CEO and Executive Director of the company to pursue other career interests. The board has appointed Promeet Ghosh as the company's new MD & CEO effective May 1, 2023.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender said the Board of Directors has decided to seek approval of shareholders for the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank for two years with effect from March 24.

HDFC Bank: Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted approval for the acquisition of shares in Griha Pte. by HDFC Bank due to the proposed amalgamation. As a result, HDFC Bank will acquire a 20 percent or more stake in Griha Pte. The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from SEBI in respect of the change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC.

Century Textiles and Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company has recorded 68.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 145.27 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, led by an exceptional income of Rs 134 crore on reassignment of leasehold land in Gujarat. Revenue during the quarter at Rs 1,208.5 crore fell by 0.2 percent.

Welspun India: The textile company said its board will meet on April 27 to consider the buyback of equity shares of the company and dividend for FY23. The company will also announce financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, on the same day.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 412.27 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,177.18 crore on April 24, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for April 25. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

