Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 79 stocks, including Nestle India, Havells India, Aditya Birla Capital, MCX India, and TVS Motor Company, saw long build-ups

Representative image

The market snapped a nine-day winning streak and lost more than 500 points on the BSE Sensex despite positive global cues. The correction in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings by TCS and Infosys dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed below the psychological 60,000 mark, falling 520 points to 59,911, while the Nifty50 declined 121 points to 17,707 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow which resembles a Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily scale.

"Over the near term, the trend is likely to remain sideways, as, after a rally of 900 points, buyers at 17,000 would want to take some profits. On the lower end, support lies at 17,550, below which the index may fall towards 17,400," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, 17,800 is likely to remain resistance for the Nifty, he feels.