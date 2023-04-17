Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Representative image

The market snapped a nine-day winning streak and lost more than 500 points on the BSE Sensex despite positive global cues. The correction in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings by TCS and Infosys dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed below the psychological 60,000 mark, falling 520 points to 59,911, while the Nifty50 declined 121 points to 17,707 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow which resembles a Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily scale.

"Over the near term, the trend is likely to remain sideways, as, after a rally of 900 points, buyers at 17,000 would want to take some profits. On the lower end, support lies at 17,550, below which the index may fall towards 17,400," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, 17,800 is likely to remain resistance for the Nifty, he feels.

The volatility crossing 13 levels during the day gave discomfort to bulls. India VIX closed at 12.27 levels, up 3.21 percent from 11.91 levels.

However, the broader markets performed better than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained four-tenth of a percent and a third of a percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,604, followed by 17,536 and 17,426. If the index advances, 17,825 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,893 and 18,004.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty remained positive and outperformed benchmark indices, rising 130 points to 42,263. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe as the closing was lower than opening levels, but continued making higher highs and higher lows for four straight sessions.

The second half provided support for Bank nifty, with PSU banks coming to its rescue. "Bank Nifty took support at 41,800 on the back of the good performance of PSU banks. As per the current closing index, it is still in the breakout zone for 42,600-43,000 levels, while downside support stands at 42,000-41,800," Rupak De said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 41,914, followed by 41,724 and 41,417. Key resistance levels are expected to be 42,529, along with 42,719 and 43,026.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,000 strike, with 90.73 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,700 strike, comprising 85.24 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, with more than 84.9 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,700 strike, which added 76.2 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which accumulated 50.92 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike which added 38.37 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,200 strike, which shed 26,100 contracts, followed by 17,100 strike which shed 17,500 contracts, and 17,000 strike, which shed 4,350 contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,700 strike with 74.13 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,600 strike, comprising 55.89 lakh contracts, and the 17,000 strike where there were 46.73 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,700 strike, which added 46.5 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 26.94 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, which added 17.39 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,800 strike, which shed 8.83 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which shed 4.15 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which shed 22,750 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and SRF, among others.

79 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 79 stocks, including Nestle India, Havells India, Aditya Birla Capital, MCX India, and TVS Motor Company, saw long build-ups.

22 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 22 stocks, including Ipca Laboratories, IndiaMART InterMESH, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Zydus Life Sciences, and Chambal Fertilizers, saw a long unwinding.

40 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 40 stocks, including Coforge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, saw a short buildup.

50 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included ACC, Voltas, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Balrampur Chini Mills, and IndusInd Bank.

Bulk deals

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have picked shares worth Rs 640 crore in the media and entertainment company via open market transactions. Segantii India Mauritius has bought 90.19 lakh shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.58 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI purchased 64.2 lakh shares in Zee at an average price of Rs 204.5 per share. However, OFI Global China Fund LLC has exited the company by selling the entire 4.91 crore shares at the same average price, amounting to Rs 1,004.34 crore.

360 ONE WAM: Foreign investor FIH Mauritius Investments sold 49.96 lakh equity shares in 360 ONE WAM, erstwhile IIFL Wealth Management, via open market transactions, which is equivalent to 1.4 percent of paid-up equity, at an average price of Rs 420.03 per share. These shares are worth Rs 210 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp: High networth individual Sanjay Chamria has sold 83 lakh equity shares or 1.08 percent stake in the non-banking finance company via open market transaction, at an average price of Rs 290 per share, amounting to Rs 240.7 crore.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on April 18

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Coffee, Schaeffler India, CRISIL, Seacoast Shipping Services, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, and Vivanta Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on April 18.

Stocks in the news

Avalon Technologies: The electronic manufacturing services company will make its debut on the bourses on April 18. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 436 per share.

Angel One: The retail stock broking house has recorded a 30.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore on strong topline as well as operating performance. Consolidated revenue at Rs 825.7 crore for the quarter grew by 21.3 percent, while on the operating front, EBITDA increased by 30 percent YoY to Rs 385 crore with a margin expansion of 310 bps at 46.6 percent in Q4FY23.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Coca-Cola India has acquired 15 percent equity stake in Hashtag Loyalty, the associate company of Jubilant Foodworks, for Rs 104.68 crore. Hashtag Loyalty has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement with Coca-Cola India. Accordingly, Jubilant's stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35 percent to 29.75 percent.

Subex: Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan has requested early retirement from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the software company. Padmanabhan, who spent 25 years at Subex, was supposed to retire on March 31, 2024.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The internet services provider has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 14.62 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, impacted by tepid growth in topline and lower operating performance. Profit in Q4FY22 was at Rs 28.35 crore. Revenue grew by 2.4 percent YoY to Rs 459.6 crore, while EBITDA in Q4 dropped 31.9 percent to Rs 63.1 crore with a margin declining 690 bps compared to the year-ago period.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The board of directors of the company has given approval for the allotment of 20,650 non-convertible debentures to Marubeni Corporation, Japan for Rs 206.50 crore. The funds raised from this issuance will be utilised towards general corporate purposes of the company.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 269.65 crore on April 17, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Balrampur Chini Mills and Delta Corp to its F&O ban list for April 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.