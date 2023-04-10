 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 67 stocks, including Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, ONGC, City Union Bank, and Chambal Fertilizers, saw long build-ups.

Markets

The market remained in positive terrain for six days in a row, though it was highly volatile session on April 10. Auto, technology, metal and oil & gas stocks supported the market, whereas selling was seen in banking & financial services, and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 13.54 points to close at 59,847, while the Nifty50 closed above the 17,600-mark for the first time since March 8, rising 25 points to 17,624 and formed small bodied bearish candle with long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

"This pattern indicates a tiredness of bulls at the crucial hurdle of 17,600-17,700 levels, which are opening downside gap of March 10 and down sloping trendline, connected from the top of December 2022. This pattern could be a minor setback for bulls for the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Hence, he feels there is a possibility of minor downward correction from the highs, but the short-term trend of Nifty remains positive.