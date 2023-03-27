 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 62 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Max Financial Services, Whirlpool of India, Voltas, Hindustan Aeronautics and MCX India.

The market returned to positive territory on March 27 for the first time in the last three consecutive sessions, but overall, it was completely a rangebound and volatile trade for equity benchmarks amid mixed global cues. Most of the key sectors closed flat.

The BSE Sensex rose 127 points to 57,654, while the Nifty50 advanced 41 points to 16,986 and formed a Doji kind of indecisive pattern on the daily scale. Overall the index has been moving in a range of 16,900-17,100 levels for the last couple of sessions.

The trend remains bearish as the benchmark index Nifty continues to stay below the critical moving average. Besides, "the bearish crossover of the 21 EMA (exponential moving average - 17,250) and the 55 EMA (17,550) has been boosting the bearish market sentiment. Sell the rally should be the theme for traders as the rallies are getting sold into," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, sellers may return around 17,250, he says. The current weakness may take the Nifty towards 16,750 over the short term, he added.