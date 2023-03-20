 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, 95 stocks including GAIL India, India Cements, Ramco Cements, HDFC AMC, and Voltas, saw a short build-up.

The market on March 20 lost all its previous day's gains and ended the first session of the week with a six-tenth of a percent loss. However, it witnessed nearly a percent recovery from the day's low. Selling in most sectors, barring FMCG, dragged the benchmark indices down, while weak global cues after the Credit Suisse-UBS deal also weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dropped 361 points to 57,629, while the Nifty50 shed 112 points to 16,988 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

"After the formation of a couple of Doji patterns on Thursday and Friday, Nifty forming a Hammer type candle pattern indicates that the market is forming a base around 16,800 levels and one may expect upside bounce in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

A sustainable upside above 17,150 levels could confirm a short-term bottom pattern, he said.