Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex dropped 361 points to 57,629, while the Nifty50 shed 112 points to 16,988 on March 20, 2023.

The market on March 20 lost all its previous day's gains and ended the first session of the week with a six-tenth of a percent loss. However, it witnessed nearly a percent recovery from the day's low. Selling in most sectors, barring FMCG, dragged the benchmark indices down, while weak global cues after the Credit Suisse-UBS deal also weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dropped 361 points to 57,629, while the Nifty50 shed 112 points to 16,988 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

"After the formation of a couple of Doji patterns on Thursday and Friday, Nifty forming a Hammer type candle pattern indicates that the market is forming a base around 16,800 levels and one may expect upside bounce in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

A sustainable upside above 17,150 levels could confirm a short-term bottom pattern, he said.

The broader markets have seen major correction compared to benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 1 percent each on weak breadth. The volatility index India VIX closed above 16 mark, up 8.4 percent, making the bulls uncomfortable at Dalal Street.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,870, followed by 16,814 and 16,723. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,052, followed by 17,108 and 17,199.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty fell 236 points to 39,362 and formed a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts for the second consecutive session, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

"The index remains in buy mode as long as it holds the support of 39,000 on a closing basis. The immediate upside hurdle is visible at the 39,700 - 39,800 zone and a break above this will lead to further short covering on the upside," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The important pivot level, which will act as a support, is at 39,054, followed by 38,920 and 38,702. On the upside, key resistance levels are 39,490, followed by 39,624, and 39,842.

Call option data

On a weekly basis, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 17,200 strike, with 76.35 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance for the Nifty in coming sessions.

This is followed by a 17,800 strike, comprising 60.64 lakh contracts, and a 17,300 strike, where there are more than 59.74 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,200 strike, which added 27.18 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which gave an addition of 24.55 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike which saw 15.36 lakh contracts addition.

We have seen Call unwinding at 17,800 strike, which shed 19.06 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike which shed 12.19 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike which shed 6.11 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On a weekly basis, the maximum Put OI was seen at 16,900 strike, with 44.26 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial support level for coming sessions.

This is followed by the 17,000 strike, comprising 43 lakh contracts, and the 16,800 strike, where we have 40.96 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,900 strike, which added 15.37 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike with 12.97 lakh contracts, and 16,800 strike with 9.88 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,000 strike, which shed 33.65 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike which shed 18.04 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike which shed 5.98 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC AMC, PVR, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, MCX India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, among others.

16 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and an increase in price mostly indicate a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 16 stocks including BPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Page Industries, Siemens, and Glenmark Pharma, witnessed a long build-up.

63 stocks see long unwinding

In most cases, a decline in OI and a decrease in price indicate a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 63 stocks including M&M Financial Services, Bosch, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Life Sciences, and ONGC, witnessed a long unwinding.

95 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI accompanied by a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 95 stocks including GAIL India, India Cements, Ramco Cements, HDFC AMC, and Voltas, saw a short build-up.

19 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with an increase in price is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 19 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Navin Fluorine International, Dixon Technologies, Muthoot Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Abbott India.

Bulk Deals

HDFC Asset Management Company: SBI Mutual Fund has bought 47.33 lakh shares in the AMC via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,600 per share, amounting to Rs 757.4 crore. However, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 24.78 lakh shares in HDFC AMC at an average price of Rs 1,600.85 per share, amounting to Rs 396.83 crore.

PVR: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired 6.41 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14.69 lakh shares and Societe Generale - ODI bought 3.28 lakh shares in the multiplex chain operator at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 per share, amounting in total to Rs 380.37 crore. However, foreign investor Berry Creek Investment was the seller in the deal, offloading entire 2.49 percent stake in the company.

Investors' meetings on March 21

Zomato, One 97 Communications: Companies' officials will participate in Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference.

Voltas: Officials of the company will interact with Vontobel Asset Management.

JK Cement: Company's officials will interact with investors.

Alkem Laboratories: Officials of the company will interact with Ashmore Asset Management, and Arthya Wealth and Investments.

Meghmani Finechem: Company's officials will interact with Old Bridge Capital Management.

United Breweries: Officials of the company will meet Kotak Mutual Fund, and Polen Capital.

Radiant Cash Management Services: Company's officials will interact with Vallum Capital Advisors.

Stocks in the news

Lupin: The pharma major says its alliance partner Caplin Steriles has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Rocuronium Bromide injection, a generic version of Zemuron Bromide injection of Organon USA Inc, to market in the US. Rocuronium Bromide injection had an annual sale of approximately $53 million in the US.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has emerged as successful bidder for the BOS package comprising of four blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1,200MW solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy at Khavda RE Power Park, Gujarat with an aggregate capacity of 1,500 MW (DC). The total bid value, including operation & maintenance for 3 years, would be Rs 2,100 crore.

Ceat: The board has approved an appointment of Arnab Banerjee as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company, which is in line with the succession plan laid in place by the board, for 2 years effective from April 1, 2023, after resignation of Anant Goenka. Now Anant Goenka is appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, designated as ViceChairman of the company.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOC and NTPC subsidiary NTPC Green Energy will form joint venture for setting up of renewable energy power plants. These plants will meet round the clock power requirement of new projects by IndianOil Refineries. Both companies will hold equal stake in proposed joint venture.

PNC Infratech: The company has received 'Notification of Intention to Award' for the project (including design and construction of civil works) worth Rs 771.46 crore from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation. The construction period is 30 months.

Dynamatic Technologies: The company has raised Rs 112.9 crore as the board has approved allotment of 4.5 lakh shares to three investors at a price of Rs 2,509 per share on a preferential basis. AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC - (NOOSA) invested Rs 62.72 crore, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust Rs 37.63 crore and Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund Rs 12.54 crore.

Uno Minda: The automotive ancillary company has received board approval for acquisition of 81.69 percent stake in Kosei Minda Aluminum Company (KMA) and 49.90 percent stake in Kosei Minda Mould (KMM) from joint venture partner Kosei, Japan. The acquisition is planned through composite scheme of merger with Uno Minda through swap of shares. The enterprise value of KMA and KMM considered for transaction is Rs 60 crore and Rs 11 crore respectively. The company will also be entering into technical license agreement with Kosei Japan for 10 years.

J Kumar Infraprojects: J Kumar - AICPL joint venture company has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for construction of airport depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project - Phase - 2B. The total contract cost is Rs 182.33 crore and the share of J Kumar Infraprojects is 55 percent (Rs 100.28 crore).

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2,545.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 2,876.64 crore on March 20, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Biocon and retained Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for March 21. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

